Posted in | News | Chemistry

New Interface Layer Boosts Potassium Battery Performance

Reviewed by Danielle Ellis, B.Sc.Sep 19 2024

In a recent study published in the journal eScience, researchers from Northeastern University presented a new method for building a KF/Zn-rich hybrid interface layer on potassium metal. With the abundance and comparable chemical characteristics of potassium to lithium-ion batteries, PMBs potassium metal batteries are becoming more popular as a more affordable option.

However, problems like unchecked dendrite growth and interfacial instability compromise PMB safety and performance, creating a significant challenge that necessitates novel approaches to stabilize the anode contact and stop dendrite formation.

Through improved ion and electron transport kinetics, this interface produces an anode that is more stable after 2,000 hours of cycling and performs better electrochemically.

The group used a reactive prewetting method to create a KF/Zn hybrid interface layer on potassium metal anodes, which increases battery efficiency and stability. Zinc (Zn) nanocrystals improve electrical conductivity and ion transport, whereas potassium fluoride (KF) acts as a strong electron tunneling barrier to prevent dendritic development.

Long-term battery performance depends on continuous ion and electron movement, which is made possible by this dual-layer interface stabilizing the anode. The study proved that batteries with the KF/Zn@K anode could cycle steadily for more than 2,000 hours with little voltage fluctuation and no dendritic formation.

Whole battery cells employing this anode also demonstrated the high reversible capacity of 61.6 mAh/g at 5 C for more than 3,000 cycles, which represents a noteworthy advancement toward high-performance, safer potassium metal batteries for widespread energy storage.

Our research offers a straightforward yet effective solution to the persistent issue of dendrite growth in potassium metal batteries. By designing a hybrid interface layer that balances ion and electron transport, we not only enhance battery performance but also significantly improve safety, making PMBs more viable for widespread energy storage applications.

Dr. Wen-Bin Luo, Study Lead Researcher, Northeastern University

The development of a potassium metal anode free of dendrites opens up new possibilities for PMBs to be more trustworthy and safe, which may be essential for large-scale energy storage systems. This innovation might completely change the field of renewable energy storage technologies by addressing important safety concerns and providing a scalable method to increase the energy density and lifespan of upcoming batteries.

Journal Reference:

Zhao, L.-K., et al. (2023) Realizing a dendrite-free metallic-potassium anode using reactive prewetting chemistry. eScience. doi.org/10.1016/j.esci.2023.100201.

Source:

eScience

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback