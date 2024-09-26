Posted in | News | Energy

Become a Spectrometry Expert with SPECTRO's Master Class on Lithium-Ion Battery Material Analysis

Sep 26 2024

SPECTRO Analytical Instruments has announced its latest master class, “Lithium-Ion Battery Material Analysis With ICP-OES and ED-XRF,” designed to provide professionals and enthusiasts with in-depth knowledge of the latest techniques in elemental analysis of lithium-ion battery materials.

With the growing demand for efficient and reliable battery technologies, accurate elemental analysis throughout the lithium-ion battery supply chain is critical for ensuring quality and optimizing performance. This master class highlights the importance of precision in analyzing materials at different stages of the battery production and recycling process.

Image Credit: JLStock/Shutterstock.com

Related Stories

The course offers insights into cutting-edge methods using two advanced spectrometric techniques: Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectrometry (ICP-OES) and Energy Dispersive X-ray Fluorescence (ED-XRF). These technologies are essential for the accurate identification and quantification of elements in battery materials, such as anode and cathode compounds, electrolytes, and recycled samples.

Key topics covered include:

•             ICP-OES and ED-XRF in Cathode Material Analysis: Techniques for automatic identification of varying cathode materials.

•             Graphite Anode Material Analysis: Solutions to challenges in detecting trace elements using Electrothermal Vaporization (ETV) combined with ICP-OES.

•             Electrolyte Analysis: Strategies for achieving low detection limits in electrolyte sample analysis.

•             Battery Recycling: Simplified sample preparation for ED-XRF when analyzing recycled battery materials (black mass).

The episodes are designed to cater to different levels of experience, making it ideal for:

•             Beginners seeking foundational knowledge of ICP-OES and ED-XRF operations,

•             Intermediate users looking to enhance their technical expertise,

•             Experts interested in learning advanced analysis techniques,

•             Students and researchers eager to deepen their understanding of battery materials analysis.

Free Certification

Upon completing all episodes, participants will receive a Certificate of Completion from SPECTRO, validating their expertise in spectrometric analysis of lithium-ion battery materials.

Enrollment

This master class is free of charge and available to anyone with access to a computer and the internet. To sign up, visit SPECTRO's Master Class on https://go.spectro.com/master-class/lithium-ion-battery

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback