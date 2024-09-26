Become a Spectrometry Expert with SPECTRO's Master Class on Lithium-Ion Battery Material Analysis

SPECTRO Analytical Instruments has announced its latest master class, “Lithium-Ion Battery Material Analysis With ICP-OES and ED-XRF,” designed to provide professionals and enthusiasts with in-depth knowledge of the latest techniques in elemental analysis of lithium-ion battery materials.

With the growing demand for efficient and reliable battery technologies, accurate elemental analysis throughout the lithium-ion battery supply chain is critical for ensuring quality and optimizing performance. This master class highlights the importance of precision in analyzing materials at different stages of the battery production and recycling process.

Image Credit: JLStock/Shutterstock.com

The course offers insights into cutting-edge methods using two advanced spectrometric techniques: Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectrometry (ICP-OES) and Energy Dispersive X-ray Fluorescence (ED-XRF). These technologies are essential for the accurate identification and quantification of elements in battery materials, such as anode and cathode compounds, electrolytes, and recycled samples.

Key topics covered include:

• ICP-OES and ED-XRF in Cathode Material Analysis: Techniques for automatic identification of varying cathode materials.

• Graphite Anode Material Analysis: Solutions to challenges in detecting trace elements using Electrothermal Vaporization (ETV) combined with ICP-OES.

• Electrolyte Analysis: Strategies for achieving low detection limits in electrolyte sample analysis.

• Battery Recycling: Simplified sample preparation for ED-XRF when analyzing recycled battery materials (black mass).

The episodes are designed to cater to different levels of experience, making it ideal for:

• Beginners seeking foundational knowledge of ICP-OES and ED-XRF operations,

• Intermediate users looking to enhance their technical expertise,

• Experts interested in learning advanced analysis techniques,

• Students and researchers eager to deepen their understanding of battery materials analysis.

Free Certification

Upon completing all episodes, participants will receive a Certificate of Completion from SPECTRO, validating their expertise in spectrometric analysis of lithium-ion battery materials.

Enrollment

This master class is free of charge and available to anyone with access to a computer and the internet. To sign up, visit SPECTRO's Master Class on https://go.spectro.com/master-class/lithium-ion-battery