New Emerson Flushing Ring Streamlines Ordering, Installation with Complete, Packaged Solution

Emerson today announced the TESCOM™ AGI BR Series Flushing Ring, a comprehensive packaged solution for flushing and bleeding applications in petroleum refineries, biofuel refineries, and petrochemical facilities. By providing a complete, modular valve assembly with a single part number, the AGI BR Series flushing ring streamlines ordering and allows for easy reordering with customer-specific test requirements. Both traditional BRS “sandwich” and BRW “wafer” style rings are available, as well as the BR7 “integrated bonnet” design, which includes the bleed/flushing functions in the flange ring itself.

Introducing the new Emerson Flushing Ring, a complete packaged solution that streamlines ordering and installation. The TESCOM AGI Flushing Ring features a modular assembly, ideal for flushing and bleeding applications in distillation towers, hydrotreaters, and more. Image Credit: Emerson

Most flushing ring products are sold as separate components and assembled in the field. This often involves on-site welding and non-destructive examination (NDE) requirements such as pressure testing, Positive Material Identification (PMI), dye-penetrant, and radiography. In comparison, the AGI flushing ring includes valve assembly, welding, painting, and testing in one comprehensive, compact package.

Ordering and installing flushing ring products as separate components is overly burdensome and often results in additional costs and long lead times for product delivery, What is more, the entire process must be repeated when reordering. With the new TESCOM AGI flushing ring, customers can order a complete, modular valve assembly under one SKU, simplifying the process as well as reducing on-site installation costs,” said Md Wasfi, Product Marketing Manager at Emerson.

The AGI flushing ring meets piping and instrument class requirements according to the ASME B16.34 standard and is ideal for installation in processes requiring flushing of residue in front of diaphragm seals such as distillation towers, hydrotreaters, coking towers, reactors, and separators. The one-piece forged design reduces leak paths and helps minimize emissions compared to conventional products. Fugitive emissions bonnets and ball valves that follow ISO 15848-1 & 2 are also available.

With the flexibility to meet each application, the TESCOM AGI flushing ring features flanged connections that are available in a range of sizes from 1 to 6 inches, pressure class ratings from 150 # ANSI to 2,500 # ANSI, and temperature range options from -3,143 to 1,000 degrees F (-192 to 538 degrees C). Additionally, Emerson can provide custom variations and NDE testing to meet specific project requirements.

