Biocompatible Hydrogel-Based Lithium-Ion Batteries for Implantable Devices

Reviewed by Lexie CornerOct 28 2024

Researchers from the University of Oxford have developed small, soft batteries for use in various biomedical applications, including pacing and defibrillation of cardiac tissues. The study was published in Nature Chemical Engineering.

Developing smart devices smaller than a few cubic millimeters requires compact power sources made from soft materials, ensuring compatibility with biological tissues in minimally invasive biomedical applications.

Ideally, these power sources should also have features like remote control, triggerable activation, high capacity, biocompatibility, and biodegradability. However, no battery to date has met all these requirements simultaneously.

Our droplet battery is light-activated, rechargeable, and biodegradable after use. To date, it is the smallest hydrogel lithium-ion battery and has a superior energy density. We used the droplet battery to power the movement of charged molecules between synthetic cells and to control the beating and defibrillation of mouse hearts. By including magnetic particles to control movement, the battery can also function as a mobile energy carrier.

Dr. Yujia Zhang, Study Lead Researcher and Assistant Professor, Department of Chemistry, University of Oxford

Proof-of-concept heart treatments were conducted in the lab of Professor Ming Lei (Department of Pharmacology), a Senior Electrophysiologist specializing in cardiac arrhythmias. He stated, “Cardiac arrhythmia is a leading cause of death worldwide. Our proof-of-concept application in animal models demonstrates an exciting new avenue of wireless and biodegradable devices for the management of arrhythmias.”

The tiny soft lithium-ion battery is the most sophisticated in a series of microscale power packs developed by Dr Zhang and points to a fantastic future for biocompatible electronic devices that can operate under physiological conditions.

Hagan Bayle, Professor, Study Lead, Department of Chemistry, Oxford University

Led by Professor Hagan Bayle from the Department of Chemistry at Oxford University, the team has submitted a patent application through Oxford University Innovation. They believe that this small, adaptable battery will open new possibilities across fields such as clinical care, particularly in applications for small-scale bioapplication robots.

Zhang, Y., et al. (2024) A microscale soft lithium-ion battery for tissue stimulation. Nature Chemical Engineering. doi.org/10.1038/s44286-024-00136-z.

University of Oxford

