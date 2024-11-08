Posted in | News | Energy | Chemistry

Scientists Explore Battery Failures to Improve Renewable Energy Storage

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Oak Ridge National LaboratoryNov 8 2024

Related Stories

Oak Ridge National Laboratory scientists are developing a formula for success – by studying how a new type of battery fails. The team's goal is the design for long-term storage of wind and solar energy, which are produced intermittently, enabling their broader use as reliable energy sources for the electric grid. 

Batteries store and release energy as ions shift between electrodes, usually through a liquid electrolyte. However, ORNL researchers engineered a battery in which sodium ions travel through a more durable and energy-packed solid electrolyte made with enhanced conductivity. 

Solid electrolytes are considered the next frontier of batteries, if scientists can address challenges such as understanding how they fail in high-demand conditions. The ORNL-led team ran the battery under high current or voltage within the powerful X-ray beam. At the Advanced Photon Source at Argonne National Laboratory, researchers observed ions depositing in pores of the electrolyte, eventually forming structures that cause a short circuit.

"We can use this information to understand how to improve this really promising solid electrolyte material that could support storing renewable energy for longer periods," said ORNL researcher Mengya Li. 

Source:

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback