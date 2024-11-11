Pushing 2PP Boundaries: New Nanoone Green Introduces 515 Nm Laser Capability

UpNano GmbH (Vienna, Austria), a leader in high-performance 2-photon polymerization (2PP) 3D printing solutions, has announced the release of the NanoOne green, a new addition to its acclaimed NanoOne series. Responding to increasing demand for enhanced transparent material versatility and higher resolution, the NanoOne green integrates a powerful 515 nm green laser wavelength to unlock new research fields and industrial applications. This innovation joins UpNano's flagship NanoOne 1000 and NanoOne 250 models, recognized globally for their precision, power, and adaptability. On November 19th at 11.00 am, UpNano will showcase additional groundbreaking innovations at FormNext, the premier international trade fair for additive manufacturing technologies, in Frankfurt am Main.

The NanoOne printing system and available accessory upgrades. Image Credit: UpNano

The NanoOne green introduces a 515 nm wavelength laser, delivering 30% higher resolution than traditional 2PP 3D printers, which operate at 780 nm. This advancement enables new levels of detail, achieving detail elements below 100 nm in width. Furthermore, the NanoOne green facilitates the use of transparent, biocompatible, non-fluorescent materials preferred in optics and microfluidics, where the conventional fluorescent photoinitiators are restrictive. The green laser also broadens material compatibility, allowing for the use of existing photochemistries along with the development of innovative ones previously unattainable with standard 780 nm lasers.

Line Extension

"With the NanoOne green, we have extended our NanoOne product line with a tool that delivers ultra-high-resolution features and paves the way for diverse industrial applications," says Bernhard Küenburg, CEO of UpNano. All NanoOne printers feature UpNano's patented adaptive resolution technology, which dynamically expands the width of the laser beam tenfold to speed up printing in bulk material areas or shrinks it where precision is needed. This advancement makes the NanoOne range the highest performing and most adaptable 2PP 3D printers on the market, ideal for both research and industrial applications.

The NanoOne green, like the existing NanoOne models, is a compact desktop system that incorporates high-performance vibration isolation, a built-in cleanroom with a HEPA filter, and full compatibility with all existing NanoOne accessories. These include specialized fiber holders, wafer chucks, and a heatable vat, all of which enhance system flexibility for diverse applications. By integrating this new wavelength, UpNano continues to meet the evolving needs of the 2PP 3D printing market, offering cutting-edge solutions that support breakthroughs in microfabrication, prototyping, and scale-up.

Leading the Way

The latest addition to its product portfolio further confirms UpNano's position as a leader in high-resolution 3D printing technology, specializing in 2PP. The NanoOne printer series sets the current standard in the market, delivering unparalleled performance. Unmatched speed meets precision, capable of achieving resolutions below 100 nm across multiple scales - from nanometer to centimeter-sized objects by switching between different objectives as needed. The company's technology supports a wide range of applications, from batch production to complex bioprinting in native cell environments, leveraging their growing portfolio of innovative materials, including fully biocompatible and fused silica options. UpNano continually enhances its offerings through proprietary advancements. This commitment to innovation and customer-focused solutions has driven impressive growth, with the company now expanding its reach across five continents.