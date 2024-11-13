Rohde & Schwarz Presents the R&S RTB 2, a New Entry Level Oscilloscope with Class Leading Specifications

Rohde & Schwarz upgrades its oscilloscope portfolio with the new R&S RTB 2, an evolution of the R&S RTB2000, which was the first entry level oscilloscope to offer touchscreen operation and 10 bit vertical resolution. The R&S RTB 2 expands on these class leading features with an integrated arbitrary waveform generator and class-leading 160 Mpts segmented memory.

The R&S RTB 2 offers additional features and enhanced performance in a new color scheme. Image Credit: Rohde & Schwarz

Rohde & Schwarz enhances its portfolio of entry level oscilloscopes with the R&S RTB 2, the successor to the popular R&S RTB2000 oscilloscope. In 2017, the R&S RTB2000 set a new standard in its class, with features such as touchscreen operation and 10 bit vertical resolution – capabilities previously only available in higher end instruments. Now, the R&S RTB 2 continues this legacy, offering additional features and enhanced performance in a new color scheme.

With the R&S RTB 2, Rohde & Schwarz introduces several important updates that further enhance the instrument’s functionality and versatility. First, the oscilloscope now includes an integrated arbitrary waveform generator. This addition allows users to simulate circuit stimuli or emulate missing components. The waveform generator is capable of generating signals up to 25 MHz and pattern speeds up to 50 Mbits/s. It supports imported waveforms from CSV files or oscilloscope captures, with the ability to add noise for simulating real world conditions. It also includes predefined patterns for I2C, SPI, UART and CAN/LIN protocols, providing users with the flexibility to select counters or manually input patterns.

The R&S RTB 2 stands out as a versatile, 10 in 1 instrument, combining an oscilloscope, protocol analyzer, logic analyzer, waveform generator and more. This multi tool integration makes it ideal for users who require compact solutions, especially students, hobbyists and engineers working in environments with limited space. The password protected education mode and built in web server enable viewing and control during lab sessions, further enhancing utility in educational settings.

Additionally, the R&S RTB 2 comes with expanded memory capabilities, allowing up to 160 Mpoints in segmented mode and enabling users to capture more data for in depth troubleshooting. The revised R&S RTB 2-PK1 software option bundle further enhances the oscilloscope’s capabilities by offering a wider range of applications and enhanced performance.

Philip Diegmann, Vice President of Oscilloscopes at Rohde & Schwarz, says: “Our goal with the R&S RTB 2 is to provide users with a highly versatile, everyday instrument for every task. From 10 bit resolution to 10 in 1 instrument versatility, this oscilloscope delivers solid performance at an accessible price point, offering the innovation and value engineers, students and educators need to succeed in their test and measurement tasks.”

Rohde & Schwarz launches the new R&S RTB 2 oscilloscope at electronica 2024 in Munich in hall A3.307 from November 12 to 15, 2024. It is now available from Rohde & Schwarz and selected distribution channel partners. It comes in two and four channel models and offers bandwidths of 70 MHz, 100 MHz, 200 MHz and 300 MHz, with prices starting at 1,690 EUR for the 2-channel 70 MHz model.