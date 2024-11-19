GFRP Tech Launches First South African Manufacturing Facility

GFRP Tech, a manufacturer and supplier of glass fiber reinforced polymer (GFRP) products, has launched the first manufacturing facility of its kind in South Africa. The new facility situated in Linbro Park, Gauteng, will manufacture GFRP Rebar, GFRP Mesh and GFRP Bends, a first on the African continent.

First South African Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer manufacturing facility. Image Credit: GFRP Tech

The sophisticated multimillion rand facility, has been designed to manufacture, test and supply GFRP Tech’s flagship EnviraBar and EnviraMesh, alternatives to traditional steel rebar. GFRP Tech’s manufacturing facility has been through stringent international testing and audited by a team of experts from the FRP Institute in the United States. Their first order was manufactured and delivered to a construction project in Bedfordview, close to Johannesburg, during September 2024.

“This is a significant investment in the local manufacturing sector, that is pivotal to growing the South African economy. By establishing the GFRP Tech facility, we are localising the manufacturing of GFRP rebar, dramatically reducing supply chain lead times. We are not only changing the face of the country’s construction industry, but creating substantial jobs and further opportunities for growth,” noted GFRP Tech director Allen Fiford.

He highlighted that with these properties, EnviraBar and EnviraMesh are ideal for applications in harsher environments. “Besides these benefits, our GFRP products further enhances structural integrity, while reducing the risk of concrete cancer,” Fiford said, noting that concrete cancer is caused when the steel reinforcing within a concrete slab begins to rust. “As the steel rusts, it expands and displaces the surrounding concrete causing it to become brittle and crack, which is hazardous,” he added.

Strategically placed close to nationwide logistic routes, GFRP Tech believes that manufacturing locally enables prompt delivery and responsive service. “We are supporting the economy, delivering exceptional products throughout South Africa and across the African region and cutting on turnaround times for construction projects,” Fiford highlighted.

The Audited Certified Facility through The FRP Insitute.org (USA) which provides high-quality.ASTM standards of testing and material quality strengths, is set to produce substantial volumes of EnviraBar and EnviraMesh per day, with rebar measuring from 4 mm to 32 mm in diameter and any length required. “Not only are we realising energy savings during the production, but we are also cutting down on costs during transportation and installation. Less fuel consumption during transportation further contributes to lower carbon emissions, making GFRP Tech’s products a more energy-efficient option during the construction phase,” noted GFRP Tech director of sales and marketing Gareth Roberts.

“Our country has ambitious plans to modernise our infrastructure by investing in the expansion of ports, rail and road networks. GFRP Tech will be there to support this growth,” Fiford concluded.