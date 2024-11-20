YASA and Automobili Lamborghini Unveil Next-Generation High-Performance E-Propulsion Technology

YASA, the global leader in axial flux electric motor technology, and Automobili Lamborghini, the iconic Italian luxury sports car manufacturer, have announced the latest milestone in their strategic technical partnership: the creation of high-tech axial flux electric motors, which have been designed and developed at YASA’s R&D facility near Oxford, UK, and will debut in the all-new Lamborghini Temerario.

The bespoke electric motors have been meticulously designed and honed for Lamborghini’s state-of-the-art hybrid V8 supercar. The Temerario’s axial flux electric motors will be built at YASA’s production facility near Oxford, UK.

Earlier this year, YASA and Lamborghini officially announced their electric drive partnership, which began with the development of an optimized high-performance e-propulsion system for the Revuelto V12 hybrid hypercar. Building on this foundation, the Temerario represents a leap forward, showcasing the latest technical, design and performance capabilities that YASA’s unique and unmatched axial flux technology can deliver.

Graeme Cook, YASA Managing Director, commented, "Our evolving partnership with Lamborghini is a testament to our shared vision for the future of high-performance electric propulsion. The Temerario advances the path that the Revuelto established earlier this year, further exemplifying the pinnacle of our collaborative efforts and showcasing YASA’s innovative technology.”

Davide Bizzarri, Head of Vehicle Motion at Automobili Lamborghini, added, "At Lamborghini, our pursuit of perfection drives us to integrate the latest advancements in electric propulsion. Partnering with YASA allows us to push the technical and engineering boundaries of what’s possible, delivering unparalleled performance and driving experiences for our customers."

Temerario – The Modern Day Supercar

The Lamborghini Temerario is already being championed by many across the global automotive industry as a next-generation hybrid supercar tour-de-force, combining exceptional high-performance with a seamless high-tech e-propulsion system.

By fostering a close partnership underpinned by trust and mutual respect, YASA and Lamborghini engineering teams were able to design, develop, hone and optimize the e-propulsion system for the Temerario and its high-revving V8 internal combustion engine (ICE).

Positioned on its front e-axle, the Temerario incorporates two YASA axial flux motors, delivering peak torque of 300 Nm and peak power of 110 kW. Such power delivery outputs are even more impressive when considering the overall footprint of the front electric motors: each one weighs a mere 17.3 k g, with a diameter of 295 mm and thickness of only 70 mm. The motors’ maximum speed is 10,000 rpm.

In addition to the two front electric motors, the Temerario benefits from a third YASA electric motor on the rear axle, ensuring exceptional performance and phenomenal driving dynamics.

The Temerario’s tri-electric motor arrangement builds on the technical innovations created for the Revuelto hybrid hypercar, which employs two high-tech YASA motors on the front axle to complement its V12 ICE. As well as ensuring optimal performance thanks in-part to the pair of 110kW YASA electric motors at the front, the Revuelto’s YASA e-propulsion arrangement delivers flawless power delivery via its all-wheel drive capabilities.

The flourishing partnership between YASA and Lamborghini underscores YASA’s leadership in electric motor innovation. YASA’s e-propulsion axial flux technologies are renowned for their super lightweight, modular and compact design, offering durability and reliability at exceptionally high-performance levels.

Graeme Cook, YASA Managing Director, added: "Our partnership with Lamborghini shows what’s truly possible when two innovators commit to pushing the boundaries of technology. To have in place a longstanding technical partnership focused on progressing next-generation e-propulsion solutions with Lamborghini, one of the world’s foremost brands, is something I personally continue to be incredibly proud of.

“To see our collaboration flourish so early, first with the development of the e-propulsion system for the Revuelto V12 hybrid hypercar and now the next-generation YASA electric motor design for the Temerario V8, is simply thrilling. But this is just the start of our partnership with Lamborghini – our intent is to continue to push engineering boundaries and challenge design norms.”

Across the automotive sphere, YASA continues to be at the vanguard of axial flux electric motor development. The company’s breakthrough designs, which have been utilized by some of the world’s leading automotive brands, are underpinned by core real-world attributes that are unique and unmatched, realizing radically reduced weight and size packaging while simultaneously delivering market-leading power and torque densities.