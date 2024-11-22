NEOTech Significantly Improves Wire Bond Pull Test Process

NEOTech, a leading provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS), design engineering, and supply chain solutions in the high-tech industrial, medical device, and aerospace/defense markets, proudly announces a major advancement in its wire bond pull testing process, reducing manufacturing cycle time by more than 60% while maintaining industry-leading production yields of over 99.99%. This improvement reflects NEOTech's commitment to continuous process enhancement and operational excellence.

Image Credit: NEOTech

The wire bond pull test is a critical method used to assess the quality and integrity of wire bonds in microelectronics. Leveraging extensive historical data and its exceptional process yield rate, NEOTech’s manufacturing engineers developed a robust random sampling methodology that ensures testing efficiency without compromising quality. The new sampling plan has dramatically reduced average testing time from 2.5 hours per assembly to approximately 1 hour per assembly.

This innovative process is fully compliant with the stringent requirements of MIL-PRF-38534 and MIL- STD-883, ensuring that NEOTech meets the highest quality and reliability standards. The process has been implemented on mission-critical, high- frequency RF assemblies — products recognized in the industry as highly complex and challenging to manufacture. NEOTech’s success in achieving these advancements demonstrates its expertise in addressing the rigorous demands of such sophisticated microelectronics applications.

“Achieving greater than 99.99% production yields is a remarkable milestone,” said Daniel De Haro, General Manager of the NEOTech Chatsworth site. “But our team didn’t stop there. They went above and beyond to implement innovative sampling techniques and streamline testing processes to significantly improve production cycle times. I’m incredibly proud of our engineers, technicians, and manufacturing teams for their dedication to excellence and their commitment to setting new benchmarks in microelectronics manufacturing.”

The transition to a sample-based testing methodology was supported by enhanced data collection and analysis, as well as the development of comprehensive training procedures. These efforts ensured that the NEOTech team could maintain its exceptional yield rates while increasing throughput and efficiency for its customers’ microelectronics circuit assemblies.

At the core of NEOTech’s success is its customer-centric approach. Offering a comprehensive suite of services — from design and prototyping to full-scale production and post-production support — NEOTech tailors its solutions to meet each customer’s specific needs. The company’s ability to provide personalized solutions, while also reducing time-to-market and optimizing costs, has earned it a strong reputation for delivering exceptional value.

With more than 40 years of heritage in electronics manufacturing, NEOTech specializes in high- reliability programs in the aerospace/defense industry, medical products, and high-tech industrial markets. NEOTech is well recognized as a premier EMS provider with in-depth experience manufacturing high-tech products and managing stringent US government requirements.