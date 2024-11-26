AZoNetwork Celebrates One Billion Page Views

AZoNetwork, the Manchester-based scientific marketing and publishing platform, is celebrating one billion page views across its network of scientific websites.

Image Credit: Prolific North

The milestone signifies the platform’s success in delivering high-quality, open-access scientific content to a global audience.

Coinciding with the billionth view is the launch of Azthena 2.0, an enhanced AI-powered scientific assistant. Azthena leverages the vast amount of data and information housed within AZoNetwork (over 2Tb) to provide users with validated answers to their scientific, medical, and healthcare questions.

Azthena 2.0 builds on the initial version released in August 2023, and offers several enhancements, including improved scrolling response rates, multi-agent filters, date recognition, supplier search improvements, scientific equation rendering, tabular data retrieval, and many others.

“We’ve always prioritized providing open access to quality scientific content,” said Dr Ian Birkby, CEO of AZoNetwork. “Reaching one billion page views in just under a decade is testament to our commitment to the mission. This level of engagement enables the analysis of massive amounts of data and interactions, fuelling the development of innovative tools like Azthena.”

Dr. Birkby also emphasized the importance of sector-specific AI: “Azthena is trained on high-quality, validated content from AZoNetwork, ensuring the information it provides is reliable and trustworthy. This trust factor is crucial in the scientific community,” he added.

AZoNetwork is dedicated to further developing AI-powered tools and products that integrate seamlessly with its platform, client content, and the AZoIntel Analytics platform.

“These achievements belong to the AZoNetwork community,” said COO Andy Coveney. “We’re grateful for the trust and collaboration of our clients, partners, and dedicated team. We look forward to setting new standards in scientific marketing while delivering exceptional value to the scientific community.”

AZoNetwork is a high-profile scientific information and Marketing-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform. Partnering with companies across science, technology, and medicine, AZoNetwork connects them with an annual audience exceeding 65 million unique individuals and over 1 million subscribers. Through 14 industry-leading websites, AZoNetwork delivers the latest news, interviews, products, videos, and more, establishing itself as a trusted source of scientific information.