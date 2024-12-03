BIO INX Announces the Launch of BIORES INX: A Groundbreaking Gelatin-Based DLP Resin for Bioprinting

BIO INX, a leading innovator in materials for 3D bioprinting, is proud to announce the launch of BIORES INX, the latest addition to its cutting-edge portfolio of bioprinting resins. Building on decades of expertise in gelatin-based formulations, BIORES INX represents a significant breakthrough in bioprinting technology, offering unparalleled ease of use, biocompatibility, and compatibility with DLP (digital light processing) bioprinting platforms.



BIORES INX is a gelatin methacrylamide (GelMA)-based resin that capitalizes on over 25 years of GelMA expertise, originally developed at Ghent University and now perfected by BIO INX, a spin-out from the same research group. Thanks to the close resemblance of gelatin to the natural extracellular matrix, BIORES INX delivers exceptional biocompatibility while offering seamless processing. The sterile resin meets ISO 10993-5 standards for biocompatibility, underscoring its suitability for advanced biofabrication applications.



What sets BIORES INX apart is its liquid state at room temperature, a feature that eliminates the need for heated containers and prevents water evaporation during printing—common challenges associated with gelatin-based resins. As the second bioresin in BIO INX's DLP portfolio, and the 9th bioresin in BIO INX’ light-based portfolio, BIORES INX reinforces BIO INX’s mantra of "from light to life."



"We believe that light-based bioprinting is the future of bioprinting thanks to elevated levels of reproducibility, higher resolution, and faster printing speeds," said Dr. Aysu Arslan, Chief Scientific Officer at BIO INX. "The combination of light-based printing technologies with the extreme biocompatibility of gelatin is ideal for biofabrication applications. After introducing our HydroBIO INX portfolio for high-resolution printing and ReadyGel INX for volumetric printing, developing a gelatin-based DLP resin was the logical next step. However, unlike volumetric and MPL printing, where gelatin's gelation behavior at room temperature is advantageous, it posed a challenge for DLP printing—one we are thrilled to have overcome with this latest innovation."



In line with BIO INX’s commitment to user-friendly, turnkey solutions, BIORES INX is delivered as a sterile, ready-to-use kit, with a detailed application manual aligning with the company’s "plug & print" principle.



The launch of BIORES INX also represents BIO INX’s commitment to providing cross-platform compatibility. With equivalent gelatin formulations now available across four different bioprinting platforms, researchers and biofabricators can seamlessly transfer their work between technologies, enhancing efficiency and scalability.



BIORES INX will be officially launched at the MRS Fall Meeting & Exhibit in Boston, running from December 2–6, 2024, and will be available through all BIO INX sales channels, including the BIO INX webshop and Carl Roth, their new trusted distributor.