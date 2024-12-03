Forge Battery Begins Lithium-Ion Cell Production via Supplemental Manufacturing Line to Accelerate Customer Offtake; To Share Data at AABC

Forge Battery, the commercial lithium-ion battery production subsidiary of Forge Nano, Inc, today announced it has begun production of its 300 Wh/kg lithium-ion battery cells on a newly commissioned manufacturing line at Forge Nano headquarters in Thornton, Colorado. Production on the Energy Tech Solution (ETS)-equipped megawatt hour-scale manufacturing line will allow Forge Battery to expedite customer orders while the company constructs its Morrisville, North Carolina Gigafactory.​​​​​​​

The Forge Nano Battery Fabrication team begins production of Forge Battery cylindrical cells on the newly commissioned megawatt-hour manufacturing line. Image Credit: Forge Battery

​​​​​​​​Following Forge Battery's selection for award negotiations of up to $100 M in non-dilutive funding by the Department of Energy's Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains (MESC), demand for the Company's Made-in-America lithium-ion battery cells has surged. To meet growing customer demand, Forge Battery will utilize the Colorado manufacturing line to accelerate production of its high-energy Supercell to accelerate customer offtake negotiations.

"Customers are anxious to get Forge Battery cells in their facilities. The commissioning of a supplemental manufacturing line allows us to keep our foot on the accelerator to shorten customer adoption timelines," said Paul Lichty, CEO of Forge Nano, the parent company of Forge Battery. "Many customers have already validated performance of our high-energy cell product. We expect additional customers to come to the table with our increased capacity."

Forge Battery intends to produce 21700 cell products on the new manufacturing line before transitioning production to the Morrisville Gigafactory. The manufacturing line is also equipped to produce 18650 cells.

"ETS has successfully commissioned a state-of-the-art battery production line that will allow Forge Battery to seamlessly transition to mass production in North Carolina," said Y.H. Kim, CEO of Energy Tech Solution. "Through our multi-phase training process with ETS' leading battery experts, the Forge team is well-equipped to produce lithium-ion cells with high yield and reliability."

Forge Battery prototype cells have been undergoing customer tests since July of 2024 with performance validated by customers in the commercial trucking, consumer electronics and aerospace and defense industries.

Forge Battery expects to share performance data with customers at the Advanced Automotive Battery Conference (AABC), taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada during the week of December 9th. Interested customers can request a private meeting at the event via the Forge Battery website. Cell performance data will also be available via the request form at https://www.forgebattery.com.