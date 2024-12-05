Rapid and Efficient Removal of PFAS Using a Cationic COF

Researchers at NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) have created a novel cationic covalent organic framework (COF) that effectively identifies and eliminates perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), a dangerous and persistent contaminant, from drinking water. The study was published in Nature Communications.

This advancement addresses the global challenge of removing PFAS, commonly known as "forever chemicals," which have raised environmental and health concerns due to their persistence in water and association with health risks, including cancer and developmental disorders.

The COF material synthesized by the NYUAD Trabolsi Research Group can rapidly and effectively detect and remove PFAS from water at environmentally relevant concentrations, providing a promising alternative to traditional treatment methods that struggle with PFAS removal. This material has the potential to be integrated into household water filters, enhancing the effectiveness of conventional materials and enabling practical, scalable applications globally.

Using a simple sonochemical method, the researchers developed a COF that optimized both hydrophobic and electrostatic interactions, providing a high number of adsorption sites to improve interactions with PFAS molecules. This allowed the COFs to detect and remove PFOA in seconds, even at concentrations relevant to environmental conditions.

The researchers also explored the mechanisms behind detection and rapid removal through computer simulations, offering insights into atomic-level interactions and providing a useful guide for future research.

This breakthrough, offering a faster, more efficient solution than existing technologies, has the potential to transform water purification and greatly improve water quality around the world. With the prevalence of ‘forever chemicals’ in our environment and bloodstreams posing a significant danger to human health, this new technology is both timely and essential. Ali Trabolsi, Professor, Chemistry, New York University Abu Dhabi

Ali Trabolsi, the Co-PI at the NYUAD Water Research Center, headed this research with his team, which included Postdoctoral Research Associate Asmaa Jrad and Research Associate Gobinda Das.

In recognition of the significance of this research, Jrad was named a 2023 MIT Innovator Under 35. The team aims for this project to raise awareness of PFAS risks both in the UAE and globally, advocating for enhanced PFAS monitoring and safety standards.

Journal Reference:

Jrad, A., et al. (2024) Cationic covalent organic framework for the fluorescent sensing and cooperative adsorption of perfluorooctanoic acid. Nature Communications. doi.org/10.1038/s41467-024-53945-4.