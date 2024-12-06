Posted in | News | Fuel Cell

Breakthrough for Durable and Efficient Fuel Cells

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Reviewed by Lexie CornerDec 6 2024

Researchers from Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology created a technology that significantly increases the durability of alloy catalysts, a vital part of fuel cells. By adding nitrogen to the alloy structure, the team addressed the high cost and low durability of platinum catalysts, two significant barriers to commercializing Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFC) for environmentally friendly vehicles. The study was published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society.

Scientists are concentrating more on resolving significant technical obstacles as international efforts to commercialize hydrogen fuel cells heat up. Platinum-cobalt (PtCo) alloys have shown remarkable performance among potential solutions; however, their high cost and durability problems, mainly caused by the cobalt's easy dissolution, limit their long-term use.

To address these issues, Professor Yu's group created a novel synthesis technique that incorporates nitrogen into PtCo alloys. By stabilizing cobalt through cobalt–nitrogen bonding and thereby preventing its dissolution, this nitrogen-doping technique greatly increases the alloys' durability.

This technology opens the door for commercializing low-platinum, high-stability fuel cells by lowering the amount of platinum needed while maintaining high performance and durability.

Related Stories

Due to the cobalt–nitrogen bonding, the newly created nitrogen-doped PtCo alloy exhibits remarkable structural stability and ordered PtCo structures both inside and on the alloy's surface.

According to computational chemical analyses by Professor Seoin Baek of Sogang University, this strong cobalt–nitrogen bond raises the dissolution energy of cobalt by about twofold, greatly increasing its stability within the alloy.

In accelerated durability evaluations, the alloy outperformed commercial catalysts in terms of performance and longevity, surpassing the 2025 durability targets the US Department of Energy set.

Our research focused on addressing the durability limitations of existing alloys to significantly enhance fuel cell performance. By advancing the application of platinum-cobalt alloys with outstanding initial performance to practical fuel cells, we have developed a technology that meets the demands of both longevity and efficiency for hydrogen fuel cells. We hope this achievement will contribute to making hydrogen fuel cells a sustainable energy solution across various applications, including automotive, marine, aviation, and power generation sectors.

Jongsung Yu, Professor, Department of Energy Science & Engineering, Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology

The study was supported by the Mid-Career Researcher Program of the National Research Foundation of Korea.

Journal Reference:

Maulana, I, M., et al. (2024) Cobalt Nitride-Implanted PtCo Intermetallic Nanocatalysts for Ultrahigh Fuel Cell Cathode Performance. Journal of the American Chemical Society. doi.org/10.1021/jacs.4c09514.

Source:

Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback