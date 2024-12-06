Posted in | News | Aerospace Materials | New Product

Blueshift Exhibits at Aeromart Toulouse to Showcase Their New Thermal Protection Tape’s Capabilities in Aerospace

Blueshift Materials Inc.Dec 6 2024

Blueshift, a technology leader in thermal protection systems (TPS), exhibited at Aeromart Toulouse where they, for the first time, showcased their new AeroZero® Tapes, a comprehensive series of lightweight, easy-to-use tapes that deliver exceptional levels of protection for extreme temperature regimes from minus 200 °C to over 2,000 °C.

Image Credit: Blueshift Materials Inc.

Aerospace design engineers, manufacturers and R&D professionals who visited the Blueshift stand were able to handle the tapes (with densities that range from 0.38± 0.05 g/cm3 and thicknesses as low as 1 mm) and feel how incredibly lightweight they are. The tapes range in width from 5 mm to 100 mm and can be easily applied and wrapped to complex geometries.

The Blueshift team also showcased a range of materials utilizing its patented core technology, AeroZero®. These products come in a thin, ultra-lightweight, easy-to-apply format and can ultimately deliver direct flame protection and act as thermal barriers for aerospace.

Already proven in commercial aviation and space, the AeroZero® technology originated from a NASA spin-off. The TPS are ideal for many aerospace applications where weight and space are critical, including aircraft, spacecraft and eVTOLs that are exposed to transient and cycled temperatures.

In addition to their product offerings, Blueshift also provides advanced thermal modelling to understand extreme thermal environments within aerospace applications; consequently, Blueshift products can be tailored to fit the unique needs of their customers.

Danny Kamenecka, Senior Business Development Manager, at Blueshift says the show was a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate the impact Blueshift’s AeroZero® technology can make in an industry where every gram counts:

“This industry is driven by innovation. And so, we were thrilled to demonstrate how Blueshift’s unrivalled suite of TPS protect launch vehicles, aircraft wings, radomes and nose cones, while also lowering weight, reducing application time and providing the utmost flexibility in design application.”

The booth number is H2-J69.

Source:

Blueshift Materials Inc.

