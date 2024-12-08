Posted in | News | Business

ABB Completes the Acquisition of Aurora Motors

ABB announced it has completed the acquisition of Aurora Motors. The transaction was originally announced on November 4, 2024, and financial terms were not disclosed. Aurora Motors is a $4 milllion U.S. vertical pump motors provider, with engineering and operations in Shanghai, China, and a corporate office and distribution center in Hayward, California.

This acquisition is part of the ABB Motion Business Area’s profitable growth strategy, and it will allow the company’s NEMA Motors Division to enhance its product offering, expand its supply chain and improve support to its global customer base.

The global NEMA motor industry, roughly $3.4 billion in size, comprises industrial electric motors primarily used within North America. NEMA motors are essential components used to run equipment in industries such as food and beverage, oil and gas, mining and aggregate, and water and wastewater and in applications like those which move air, liquids and other materials.

ABB Motors and Drives North America

