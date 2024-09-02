ABB Showcases High-Performance Motor And Drive Solutions at Turbomachinery & Pump Symposia

ABB, a global leader in innovation and technology, will be featuring its reliable, highly efficient motor and drive solutions at Turbomachinery & Pump Symposia, August 20-22 in Houston, Texas, U.S. Attendees are invited to visit booth 2617 to learn from experts how ABB’s innovative products and services provide essential solutions for system performance, productivity, energy and cost savings and more. ABB’s global segment manager, Todd Huston, and IEC low-voltage motors U.S. division manager, Robert Boyce, will be available for pre-scheduled interviews to discuss the ABB product portfolio and solutions to overcome industry challenges.

Visit booth 2617 to learn more about the following motors and variable speed drives:

ABB Baldor-Reliance NEMA Low-Voltage Motors

Baldor-Reliance ® SP4 ™ NEMA Super Premium ® efficiency motors are ABB’s solution for a more sustainable and efficient future driven by the need to reduce energy consumption. The idea is simple: Take a proven AC induction motor design and make it better by reducing motor losses by an average of 20 percent while maintaining the simplicity, form, fit and function of today‘s installed base of AC induction motors. With more than 80 percent of industrial electric motors operating direct on line (DOL) - without using a drive to improve efficiency - SP4 represents ABB’s commitment to improving efficiency and performance without requiring customers to make significant investments in additional technology or components.

Baldor-Reliance EC Titanium is available in two configurations - stand-alone motors and integrated motor-drive (IMD) units. Features include aluminum housed top-mount or axial-mount IMD, IP55 enclosure, internal shaft grounding brush and class-F insulation. EC Titanium recently recieved the EPA’s ENERGY STAR Emerging Technology Award.

Baldor-Reliance IEEE 841 severe duty motors are designed and built to operate long-term in environments that require robust and durable performance and utilize high torque capabilities to accommodate applications with heavy loads and are vibration and shock resistant.

Baldor-Reliance explosion proof (XP) motors for use in hazardous locations have enclosures designed to stop sparks from entering environments where combustible gasses, vapors or dust may exist to ensure the safety of equipment and personnel.

ABB NEMA Motors Product Line

ABB NEMA Motors LP100 P-base motor represents ABB NEMA Motors product line of horizontal and vertical severe-duty and general-purpose induction motors. LP100 is a vertical solid-shaft pump motor, built to withstand harsh environments. These motors exceed NEMA Premium efficiency and API610 (LP100) and IEEE 841 industry standards. LP100 offers diverse options, including bearing isolators and ceramic bearings on drive end, extra-high thrust and non-reverse ratchets, making these motors suitable for almost any requirement.

ABB IEC Low-Voltage Motors

ECP5000 series severe duty motors are designed for use in harsh industrial processing applications including horizontal pumping. These motors include feature sets that allow for consistent, reliable operation in tough applications and are stocked in the U.S. for fast delivery.

Synchronous reluctance (SynRM) motors combine the high-quality performance of permanent magnet motors with the straight-forward maintenance of induction motors. ABB’s SynRM motors are the first to achieve anticipated IE6 efficiency levels without the use of magnets. This industry-leading technology is available in a wide variety of mechanical packages including water-cooled and hazardous areas to meet the needs of the customer.

ABB Large Motors

AMI5800, part of the RXT Series of Reliance® legacy motors, is an open-platform modular large motor that has been designed for the North American market. With a high degree of modularity and customization, it allows the customer to create a motor to their specifications. It meets NEMA electrical performance requirements while providing the energy-efficient operation and sustainable design and manufacturing processes ABB is known for.

ABB Variable Speed Drives