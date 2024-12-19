Say Goodbye to Disk Drives: Flinders Team Makes a Dent on Data Storage Limits

A new material for high density data storage can be erased and recycled in a more efficient and sustainable way, providing a potential alternative to hard disk drives, solid-state drives and flash memory in future.

(from top left, clockwise): Flinders University Professor of Chemistry Justin Chalker, Abigail Mann, the raw materials used in the new polymer, Samuel Tonkin, Dr Christopher Gibson and Dr Pankaj Sharma, from the Flinders University Institute for Nanoscale Science and Technology. Image Credit: Flinders University

The low-cost polymer stores data as ‘dents’, making a miniscule code in patterns, with the indents just nanometers in size – promising to store more data than typical hard disk drives.

The new Flinders University Chalker Lab polymer, which can have the information in it wiped in seconds by short bursts of heat and be reused several times, is described in a major new article in the prestigious international journal Advanced Science.

“This research unlocks the potential for using simple, renewable polysulfides in probe-based mechanical data storage, offering a potential lower-energy, higher density and more sustainable alternative to current technologies,” says first author and PhD candidate Abigail Mann, from the College of Science and Engineering at Flinders University.

Made from low-cost materials, sulfur and dicyclopentadiene, the researchers used an atomic force microscope and a scanning probe instrument to make and read the indentations.

Senior author Professor Justin Chalker says the development is the latest example of new era polymers capable of making a difference to a wide range of industries.

“The age of big data and artificial intelligence is increasingly driving demand for data storage solutions,” says Professor Chalker.

“New solutions are needed for the ever-growing computing and data storage needs of the information era.

“Alternatives are being sought to hard disk drives, solid-state drives and flash memory which are constrained by data density limits – or the amount of information they can store in a particular area or volume.”

Using the method, the polymer chemistry team at Flinders University demonstrated data storage densities that exceed typical hard disk drives.

The polymer chemistry method allowed for the data writing, reading and erasing to be repeated many times, which is important in computing and data storage.

The concept of storing data as indents on the surface of materials has been explored previously by computing giants such as IBM, LG Electronics and Intel. While this mechanical data storage strategy provided some very promising demonstrations and innovations in storage, the energy requirements, costs, and complexities of the data storage materials are some of the barriers to commercializing the technology.

Senior researchers Dr Pankaj Sharma and Dr Christopher Gibson say the Flinders polymer addresses these challenges with its unique physical structure that allows mechanical force to encode the data via an indentation, and a chemical structure that allows rapid reorganization of the polymer upon heating to erase that indent.

“The low cost of the building blocks (sulfur and dicyclopentadiene) are an attractive feature that can support future development of the polymer in data storage applications,” adds Chalker Lab PhD candidate Samuel Tonkin.