Posted in | News | New Product

Say Goodbye to Disk Drives: Flinders Team Makes a Dent on Data Storage Limits

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Flinders UniversityDec 19 2024

A new material for high density data storage can be erased and recycled in a more efficient and sustainable way, providing a potential alternative to hard disk drives, solid-state drives and flash memory in future.

(from top left, clockwise): Flinders University Professor of Chemistry Justin Chalker, Abigail Mann, the raw materials used in the new polymer, Samuel Tonkin, Dr Christopher Gibson and Dr Pankaj Sharma, from the Flinders University Institute for Nanoscale Science and Technology. Image Credit: Flinders University

The low-cost polymer stores data as ‘dents’, making a miniscule code in patterns, with the indents just nanometers in size – promising to store more data than typical hard disk drives.

The new Flinders University Chalker Lab polymer, which can have the information in it wiped in seconds by short bursts of heat and be reused several times, is described in a major new article in the prestigious international journal Advanced Science.

Related Stories

“This research unlocks the potential for using simple, renewable polysulfides in probe-based mechanical data storage, offering a potential lower-energy, higher density and more sustainable alternative to current technologies,” says first author and PhD candidate Abigail Mann, from the College of Science and Engineering at Flinders University.

Made from low-cost materials, sulfur and dicyclopentadiene, the researchers used an atomic force microscope and a scanning probe instrument to make and read the indentations.

Senior author Professor Justin Chalker says the development is the latest example of new era polymers capable of making a difference to a wide range of industries.

“The age of big data and artificial intelligence is increasingly driving demand for data storage solutions,” says Professor Chalker.

“New solutions are needed for the ever-growing computing and data storage needs of the information era.

“Alternatives are being sought to hard disk drives, solid-state drives and flash memory which are constrained by data density limits – or the amount of information they can store in a particular area or volume.”

Using the method, the polymer chemistry team at Flinders University demonstrated data storage densities that exceed typical hard disk drives.

The polymer chemistry method allowed for the data writing, reading and erasing to be repeated many times, which is important in computing and data storage.

The concept of storing data as indents on the surface of materials has been explored previously by computing giants such as IBM, LG Electronics and Intel. While this mechanical data storage strategy provided some very promising demonstrations and innovations in storage, the energy requirements, costs, and complexities of the data storage materials are some of the barriers to commercializing the technology.

Senior researchers Dr Pankaj Sharma and Dr Christopher Gibson say the Flinders polymer addresses these challenges with its unique physical structure that allows mechanical force to encode the data via an indentation, and a chemical structure that allows rapid reorganization of the polymer upon heating to erase that indent.

“The low cost of the building blocks (sulfur and dicyclopentadiene) are an attractive feature that can support future development of the polymer in data storage applications,” adds Chalker Lab PhD candidate Samuel Tonkin.

Source:

Flinders University

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback