Posted in | News | New Product

SHENMAO Introduces Low Void, No-Clean, Zero-Halogen Lead-Free Solder Paste for Fine-Pitch Applications

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
SHENMAO America, Inc.Jan 2 2025

SHENMAO America, Inc. is proud to announce the launch of its advanced solder paste, PF606-P275. This innovative lead-free, no-clean, zero- halogen solder paste is specifically designed for fine-pitch applications, including SMT processes and portable devices such as smartphones.

Image Credit: SHENMAO America, Inc.

Related Stories

PF606-P275 offers exceptional void performance, enabled by a specially formulated activator system that ensures reliability even with CSPs, QFNs and large ground pad components. The solder paste’s halogen-free (ROL0) composition complies with RoHS, RoHS 2.0, and REACH standards, making it an environmentally friendly solution for manufacturers. Its unique flux formulation enhances solderability and wettability, delivering strong, stable solder joints even under challenging conditions.

Engineered for high-speed printing, PF606-P275 demonstrates superior stability and precision in high-volume SMT processes. The innovative flux design actively prevents solder powder oxidation during reflow, reducing issues such as Head-in- Pillow (HIP) and ensuring consistent solder ball performance. Additionally, the solder paste’s exceptional hot slump performance mitigates the effects of component warpage, preventing HIP issues in BGA and CSP applications.

Developed to address the demands of fine-pitch SMT processes, PF606-P275 achieves extremely low voiding while maintaining excellent printability, wettability, and reliability. This makes it ideal for general SMT production lines as well as portable devices requiring precise and reliable soldering solutions, such as smartphones and other advanced electronics.

Source:

SHENMAO America, Inc.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback