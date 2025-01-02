SHENMAO Introduces Low Void, No-Clean, Zero-Halogen Lead-Free Solder Paste for Fine-Pitch Applications

SHENMAO America, Inc. is proud to announce the launch of its advanced solder paste, PF606-P275. This innovative lead-free, no-clean, zero- halogen solder paste is specifically designed for fine-pitch applications, including SMT processes and portable devices such as smartphones.

Image Credit: SHENMAO America, Inc.

PF606-P275 offers exceptional void performance, enabled by a specially formulated activator system that ensures reliability even with CSPs, QFNs and large ground pad components. The solder paste’s halogen-free (ROL0) composition complies with RoHS, RoHS 2.0, and REACH standards, making it an environmentally friendly solution for manufacturers. Its unique flux formulation enhances solderability and wettability, delivering strong, stable solder joints even under challenging conditions.

Engineered for high-speed printing, PF606-P275 demonstrates superior stability and precision in high-volume SMT processes. The innovative flux design actively prevents solder powder oxidation during reflow, reducing issues such as Head-in- Pillow (HIP) and ensuring consistent solder ball performance. Additionally, the solder paste’s exceptional hot slump performance mitigates the effects of component warpage, preventing HIP issues in BGA and CSP applications.

Developed to address the demands of fine-pitch SMT processes, PF606-P275 achieves extremely low voiding while maintaining excellent printability, wettability, and reliability. This makes it ideal for general SMT production lines as well as portable devices requiring precise and reliable soldering solutions, such as smartphones and other advanced electronics.