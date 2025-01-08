Valmet Introduces a New Roll Cover Specially Designed for the Nonwovens Process in the Textile Industry

Valmet is launching a new long-lasting rubber roll cover to better serve its customers in the textile industry. The new Valmet Nonwovens Roll Cover WN has an exceptional cover structure design and excellent mechanical, dynamical, and chemical resistance properties, providing a long operation time and stable nip condition in the demanding nonwovens process conditions.

“In addition to its excellent heat, wear, and chemical resistance properties, the Valmet Nonwovens Roll Cover WN provides stable nip behavior and hardness stability. Its premium bonding system leads to long service intervals, thus, together with the extra-long running time, improves the operational efficiency of the chemical press and decreases the operational costs,” says Ulla Kanerva, Global Technology Manager, Roll Covers and Maintenance at Valmet.

Originally, Valmet Nonwovens Roll Cover WN was developed to resolve a customer challenge.

“Our customer operating in the nonwoven business in the textile industry was experiencing excessive amounts of lost production time and high costs for roll recovering due to the limited life span of their current roll cover. With our tailored solution, Valmet Nonwovens Roll Cover WN, the customer has now been operating for a year without any issues, leading to enhanced productivity, reduced costs, and improved process efficiency. We are proud to have helped the customer in their challenging situation and happy for the repeated order we recently got,” says Anuchit Kamlangdee, Product Manager, Roll and Workshop Services, Southeast Asia region at Valmet.