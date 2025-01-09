Posted in | News | Business | New Product

South 8 Awarded $1.6 M U.S. Army Contract to Prototype Military Battery Packs for Extreme Climates

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

South 8 Technologies (South 8), the developer of LiGas®, a liquefied gas electrolyte for advanced lithium-ion batteries, announced today that the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) C5ISR Center has awarded a $1.6 million contract to a team of companies led by South 8 to demonstrate standardized lithium-ion battery packs for defense applications. South 8 is partnering with a battery cell manufacturer and a leading vendor of battery packs to deliver prototypes that will offer a broad operating temperature range and high performance in extreme cold environments to the U.S. Army.

The standardized battery pack will contain 24 of South 8’s Arctic LiGas 18650 cells. South 8’s LiGas is a liquefied gas electrolyte that dramatically improves the energy performance, safety, charging speed, and cost of Li-ion batteries, providing high performance in extreme cold weather. Since LiGas alleviates many common concerns associated with Li-ion batteries, the prototype battery packs will be more capable than traditional packs and ideal for various military applications including radios, communication systems, and night vision goggles in any extreme climate.

Related Stories

“We are grateful to have continued support from the U.S. Army DEVCOM C5ISR Center to develop improved Li-ion battery systems that can power military devices during critical missions in cold climates,” said Rusty Heffner, Vice President of Strategy at South 8. “This prototyping effort brings us one step closer to qualifying LiGas battery cells in a standardized battery pack that will provide a unique capability to the U.S. military, especially units that are deployed in the Arctic.”

This new effort follows two other projects for South 8 this year with the U.S. Army’s Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) as part of its Family of Advanced Standard Batteries (FAStBat) program. Under the first $6.4 million contract, South 8 is collaborating with NanoGraf to deliver higher energy, safer, and higher-performing batteries for soldiers by developing a high-rate injection system for its LiGas electrolyte that will bolster domestic production of Li-ion batteries. South 8 and NanoGraf are also working alongside Pale Blue Earth as part of another contract to prototype the first Operational Single Cell for Accessory Readiness (OSCAR) batteries that to provide sustainable, rechargeable energy storage that is domestically-produced and that reduces the battery burden on soldiers in the field.

Source:

Business Wire

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    South 8 Technologies. (2025, January 09). South 8 Awarded $1.6 M U.S. Army Contract to Prototype Military Battery Packs for Extreme Climates. AZoM. Retrieved on January 09, 2025 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64093.

  • MLA

    South 8 Technologies. "South 8 Awarded $1.6 M U.S. Army Contract to Prototype Military Battery Packs for Extreme Climates". AZoM. 09 January 2025. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64093>.

  • Chicago

    South 8 Technologies. "South 8 Awarded $1.6 M U.S. Army Contract to Prototype Military Battery Packs for Extreme Climates". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64093. (accessed January 09, 2025).

  • Harvard

    South 8 Technologies. 2025. South 8 Awarded $1.6 M U.S. Army Contract to Prototype Military Battery Packs for Extreme Climates. AZoM, viewed 09 January 2025, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64093.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback