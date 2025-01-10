Posted in | News | New Product

Aven Introduces New Line of E-Z Grip & Titanium Tweezers Built for Precision and Durability

Aven is pleased to announces the launch of its EZ Grip Tweezers line, a collection of high-performance tools designed for superior precision, durability, and ergonomic comfort. Featuring advanced coatings and innovative designs, this new line includes the Titanium Blue Tweezers, E- Z Grip Serrated Tweezers, and E-Z Grip Black Tweezers, meeting the demands of electronics assembly, repair, and laboratory applications.

Image Credit: Aven

Titanium Blue Tweezers: Precision and Exceptional Durability

The Titanium Blue Tweezers stand out with their durable titanium oxide PVD bond, offering exceptional wear and corrosion resistance. The fine, hand-finished tips ensure superior precision, making these tweezers the ideal choice for industrial and laboratory applications where accuracy and longevity are essential. Electronics professionals and repair technicians will appreciate their ability to handle even the most delicate components with confidence.

E-Z Grip Serrated Tweezers: Lasting Performance with Maximum Control

Crafted from anti-magnetic, anti-acid 304 stainless steel, the E-Z Grip Serrated Tweezers are built for long- lasting performance in demanding environments. The serrated tips, created using a special laser process, feature the finest serrations in the industry, delivering a superior hold for handling even the smallest components with precision. The cross-hatch knurled grip offers unmatched comfort and control, making these tweezers perfect for applications requiring precision, including electronics assembly, repair, and medical device handling.

E-Z Grip Black Tweezers: Advanced Protection and Ergonomic Design

Combining functionality with advanced protection, the E-Z Grip Black Tweezers feature the same anti- magnetic, anti-acid stainless steel construction as the serrated model, but with the added benefit of a PVD bond process. This finish enhances scratch and corrosion resistance, extending the life of the tool in high-demand environments. The cross-hatch knurled grip ensures ergonomic comfort, allowing users to work for extended periods without hand fatigue.

"Our new line of EZ Grip &amp; Titanium Tweezers was designed with professionals in mind," said Mark Kanpurwala, VP of Sales &amp; Marketing at Aven. “By combining advanced materials, ergonomic design, and hand-finished precision, we’re providing tools that not only deliver exceptional performance but also stand up to the most demanding working conditions.”

