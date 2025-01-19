Xallent and MPI Announce Strategic Partnership to Innovate and Accelerate The Development of Next Generation AI Chips

Xallent Inc., a global leader in fine pitch probing and MPI Corporation, a global leader in advanced semiconductor tests, today announced their strategic partnership and launch of the Heterogeneous Integration Test System (HITS™). The HITS™ is a semi-automatic test system for chiplets, advanced packages, and thin film materials tests. The HITS™ leverages Xallent's fine pitch probe cards, automation software, and MPI's automated probe systems to more rapidly provide early actionable insights into chiplet manufacturing, advanced packaging, and thin film materials. The HITS™ supports wafer sizes ranging from 300 mm to pieces.

Advances in artificial intelligence (AI), high performance computing (HPC), and high bandwidth memory (HBM) will transform our lives. Advanced computing chips are being developed which will lead to profound societal and commercial impacts. As Moore's Law scaling becomes more and more challenging, advanced packaging is the path forward for the semiconductor industry to keep pace. Chiplets will play an outsized role in addressing some of the challenges.

However, it is prohibitively expensive for chipmakers and integrators to heterogeneously integrate faulty chiplets, as a single faulty chiplet could render an entire system-in-package useless at significant cost, time, and effort. Thus, it is imperative that chiplets are faultless, requiring testing innovations to monitor chiplet manufacturing and assembly processes.

"The probing paradigm enabled by the HITS™ will have far-reaching commercial and societal impacts, magnified by the powerful trends driving mobility, connectivity, and enterprise," said Xallent CEO & founder Dr. Kwame Amponsah. "The HITS™ will provide early actionable insights into known-good-die, determine potential process variations which could significantly reduce chiplet design costs by 25% while accelerating time-to-market by up to 3 months."

"This partnership leverages MPI's expertise in automated probing systems and Xallent's patented fine pitch probe cards and advanced software. Together, these technologies create a unified platform that enables precise, high-throughput testing of chiplets and advanced packages. By combining MPI's reliable automation and Xallent's innovative probing solutions, the HITS™ empowers customers to achieve greater accuracy, faster results, and cost efficiencies in chiplet and heterogeneous integration development. We are pleased to strengthen our strategic partnership with Xallent and to continue our joint efforts to innovate and accelerate the development of next-generation AI chips," said Dr. Stojan Kanev, General Manager, MPI-Advanced Semiconductor Test Division.