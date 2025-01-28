Posted in | News | Fuel Cell

New Catalyst Promises to Unleash the Potential of Lithium-Air Batteries

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Reviewed by Laura ThomsonJan 29 2025

A group of researchers headed by Zhong-Shuai Wu from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics of CAS, working with Xiangkun Ma from the Dalian Maritime University, has suggested adding a new imidazole iodide salt (1,3-dimethylimidazolium iodide, DMII) to improve the lifespan and performance of Lithium-air batteries by acting as a redox mediator and catalyst. The journal Angewandte Chemie International Edition published the study.

lithium-air batteries

Image Credit: Angewandte Chemie

Lithium-air batteries have the potential to surpass conventional lithium-ion batteries by storing significantly more energy at the same weight. However, their high-performance potential has remained largely theoretical, and their lifespan is still too short.

The research team has suggested adding a soluble catalyst to the electrolyte. This catalyst is a redox mediator, enhancing charge transport and preventing electrode passivation.

Lithium-air batteries (Li-O2) employ an anode composed of metallic lithium instead of lithium-ion batteries, which use lithium ions that are “pushed” back and forth between two electrodes. Positively charged lithium ions dissolve during battery operation and migrate to the porous cathode, which is exposed to air.

Related Stories

Lithium peroxide (Li2O2) is formed when oxygen is oxidized. The oxygen is expelled during charging, and the lithium ions undergo reduction to metallic lithium, which subsequently re-deposits on the anode. Such batteries' high performance, in theory, has not materialized.

An overpotential effect slows down electrochemical reactions, resulting in slow formation and breakdown of insoluble Li2O2 and extremely low conductivity. Furthermore, the cathode's pores tend to clog, and the high potential needed to form oxygen breaks down the electrolyte and encourages unwanted side reactions. As a result, the batteries lose most of their performance after just a few cycles of charging and discharging.

It is easy for the salt's iodide ions (I) to react to form I3 and then back again (redox pair). They discharge electrons to oxygen during this process and then recharge them. This enhanced charge transport speeds up the reactions, lowers the cathode's overpotential, and expands the electrochemical cell's discharge capacity. The salt's DMI+ ions have a ring composed of two nitrogen and three carbon atoms.

Due to its freely moving electrons, this ring can “capture” lithium ions during discharge and efficiently move them to the cathode's oxygen. Furthermore, by preventing direct contact between the electrolyte and the lithium surface, the DMI+ ions create an extremely thin but stable interface film on the anode, reducing electrolyte breakdown and averting adverse reactions. This prolongs the battery's life and stabilizes the anode.

The team's electrochemical test cells were extremely promising, with a very low overpotential (0.52 V), high cycle stability over 960 hours, and highly reversible formation/decomposition of Li2O2 with no side reactions.

Journal Reference:

Liu, J., et al. (2024) A Bifunctional Imidazolyl Iodide Mediator of Electrolyte Boosts Cathode Kinetics and Anode Stability Towards Low Overpotential and Long‐Life Li‐O2 Batteries. Angewandte Chemie International Edition. doi.org/10.1002/anie.202421107.

Source:

Wiley

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback