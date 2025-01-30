Posted in | News | Chemistry

Atomic-Scale Platinum Clusters for Efficient Catalysis

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Reviewed by Lexie CornerJan 30 2025

A research team led by Professor Bruce Gates at the UC Davis Department of Chemical Engineering has developed highly efficient and stable platinum catalysts for hydrogenation reactions. Their findings were published in Nature Chemical Engineering.

Platinum is a useful as a catalyst for industrial chemistry. UC Davis researchers have developed a new technique to trap clusters of a few platinum atoms (white arrow on right) in nanometer-scale islands of cerium oxide (yellow circle) on a silica surface. The method could be used to produce more efficient and robust catalysts. Image Credit: Yizhen Chen, UC Davis.

Related Stories

Platinum and other noble metals accelerate chemical reactions, particularly hydrogenation—the process of adding hydrogen atoms to a molecule.

Previous studies showed that platinum clusters in small, nanoscale formations outperform individual platinum atoms and larger nanoparticles as hydrogenation catalysts. However, these clusters tend to aggregate into larger particles over time, reducing their efficiency.

To address this challenge, Yizhen Chen, a former postdoctoral researcher in the Gates Catalysis Research Group, refined an approach that Jingyue Liu (now at Arizona State University) proposed to stabilize platinum clusters. The method "traps" platinum clusters on nanoscale cerium oxide islands supported by a silica substrate, creating isolated reaction environments that prevent aggregation.

Chen, Gates, and their collaborators demonstrated that these confined platinum clusters not only exhibited high catalytic activity in ethylene hydrogenation but also maintained stability under rigorous reaction conditions.

This approach offers a promising strategy for designing durable and highly active catalysts with applications in the chemical industry.

The research received partial funding from the U.S. Department of Energy, the U.S. National Science Foundation, and the National Natural Science Foundation of China.

Journal Reference:

Chen, Y., et al. (2025) Stabilizing supported atom-precise low-nuclearity platinum cluster catalysts by nanoscale confinement. Nature Chemical Engineering. doi.org/10.1038/s44286-024-00162-x.

Source:

University of California, Davis

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback