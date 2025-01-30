Posted in | News | Chemistry | Electronics

Understanding Charge Transfer Dynamics in Ruddlesden-Popper Perovskites

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Reviewed by Lexie CornerJan 30 2025

Researchers at the University of Tsukuba investigated the internal state of Ruddlesden-Popper (RP) tin-based perovskite solar cells using electron spin resonance to improve efficiency and durability. Their findings were published in npj Flexible Electronics.

Perovskite solar cells have gained attention as a next-generation photovoltaic technology due to their high efficiency, flexibility, and printability. However, conventional perovskites contain lead, raising environmental concerns due to toxicity.

To address this issue, researchers have explored tin-based perovskites as a more environmentally friendly alternative. However, tin's susceptibility to oxidation reduces efficiency and stability compared to lead-based counterparts.

One approach to improving tin perovskite durability involves incorporating large organic cations into the crystal structure, forming a two-dimensional layered arrangement known as RP tin-based perovskites. While this strategy has demonstrated enhanced stability, the underlying mechanisms responsible for performance improvements remain unclear.

To investigate these mechanisms, researchers used electron spin resonance to analyze the internal state of an RP perovskite solar cell at the microscopic level during operation.

Related Stories

Perovskite solar cells consist of electron and hole transport layers surrounding the perovskite crystal. In the absence of light, holes diffused from the hole transport layer into the RP perovskite, creating an energy barrier at the interface between the two materials. This barrier suppressed electron backflow, enhancing device performance.

Under illumination, high-energy electrons generated by short-wavelength light, such as ultraviolet radiation, migrated from the RP tin-based perovskite into the hole transport layer. This electron transfer further increased the interfacial energy barrier, leading to improved efficiency.

A detailed understanding of these performance-enhancing mechanisms is critical for the development of high-efficiency, long-lasting perovskite solar cells and will guide future advancements in photovoltaic technology.

The study was supported by the Japan Science and Technology Agency MIRAI (Grants No. JPMJMI20C5, JPMJMI22C1, and JPMJMI22E2); the New Energy and Technology Development Organization, Green Innovation; the Japan Society for the Promotion of Science, Grants-in-Aid for Scientific Research (KAKENHI) (Grant No. 24K01325); the University of Tsukuba, Organization for the Promotion of Strategic Research Initiatives; and JST SPRING (Grant No. JPMJSP2124).

Journal Reference:

Chen, Y., et al. (2025). Operando spin observation elucidating performance-improvement mechanisms during operation of Ruddlesden–Popper Sn-based perovskite solar cells. npj Flexible Electronics. doi.org/10.1038/s41528-024-00376-2.

Source:

University of Tsukuba

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback