TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL TECHNOLOGIES Launches Visi Fine(R): A Group of Precious Metal Materials for Medical Device Components

TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.Jan 31 2025

TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL TECHNOLOGIES Co., Ltd., a company engaged in the industrial precious metals business of TANAKA, announces the launch of its Visi Fine® series, a group of highly radiopaque precious metal materials, including platinum (Pt) alloy wire. The brand name Visi Fine® is a coined term combining “Visi” (visible) and “Fine” (fine and refined materials). The concept is to provide substances with excellent X-ray impermeability, crafted into highly reliable materials for medical device components using advanced processing technology.

Precious Metal Fine Wire. Image Credit: TANAKA

In recent years, the trend in medical settings has been toward minimally invasive and non-invasive surgeries and treatments that reduce the burden on patients and minimize wound size. Catheterization devices and implantable medical devices used in these surgeries and treatments (hereafter referred to as “medical devices”) must enable precise targeting of affected areas and exhibit low reactivity with bodily tissues. Additionally, visibility under X-ray imaging is an important factor in accurately determining the position of a medical device within the body. Precious metals such as gold and platinum, with their relatively high specific gravity, excellent radiopacity, and strong resistance to oxidation and corrosion, are widely used as materials for components of medical devices.

Materials used for medical device components must be highly reliable and require various processing techniques and material customization tailored to the specific components to which they are applied. TANAKA offers the Visi Fine® series, a group of highly reliable materials that leverage the unique characteristics of precious metals through the company’s extensive expertise in materials development and proprietary technologies, including multiple melting technologies, ultra-fine wire processing, and laser cutting, developed over many years.

TANAKA will showcase the Visi Fine® series for the first time at “MD&M West 2025,” a medical device trade show to be held in Anaheim, California, USA, from February 4 to February 6, 2025.

As a leading company in industrial precious metal products, TANAKA is committed to contributing to advancements in medical and healthcare industry technologies.

MD&M West 2025 Outline

  • Title: MD&M West 2025
  • Dates: February 4 (Tue.) – February 6 (Thu.), 2025, 10:00–17:00 (until 16:00 on February 6) * Local time in Anaheim, USA
  • Venue: Anaheim Convention Center (Anaheim, USA)
  • Official Site: https://www.mdmwest.com
  • Exhibitor: TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL TECHNOLOGIES Co., Ltd.
  • Booth Number: 2185
  • Main Exhibited Products: Pt alloy wire, rings, electrode tip components, and laser-cut parts, and more.
Source:

TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.

