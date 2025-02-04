Boston Micro Fabrication Grows Steadily with Continued Product Innovation Across High Growth Industries

Boston Micro Fabrication (BMF), a leader in advanced manufacturing solutions for ultra-high precision applications, announced today that the business continued to grow in 2024 due to success in multiple areas, namely strong use of BMF's platforms for prototyping, development and short run production. BMF's high precision and micro resolution 3D printing technology, Projection Micro Stereolithography (PμSL), is used by companies pushing the boundaries of innovation across industries, such as medical device, electronics, optics and photonics and life sciences. Today, there are over 600 BMF systems at customer locations around the world.

New Materials Create Opportunity for New Applications

In 2024, BMF successfully commercialized four new materials that the company introduced at the end of last year. These advanced materials include 3D Systems' Figure 4® HI TEMP 300-AMB, BASF Ultracur3D 3280 and BMF resins HTF and SR, and help drive the production of fit-for-purpose parts in industries like aerospace, medical devices, electronics and biotechnology. Each material is compatible with BMF's microArch 3D printer, offering unparalleled accuracy, heat resistance and material performance.

Continued Momentum in Global Dental Markets

Additionally, BMF received U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance for its innovative UltraThineer™ material used to create the world's thinnest cosmetic dental veneer. Simultaneously, BMF continued to offer best-in-class cosmetic dentistry solutions in China and Japan offering both direct-to-patient and provider-enabled access to ultra-thin veneers. BMF also celebrated the grand opening of the UltraThineer™ Lab, which houses BMF's proprietary technology, at its U.S. headquarters in Maynard, Mass. to advance the production of UltraThineer veneers. To enable dentists to offer better veneers to their patients, BMF is partnering with dental labs in the U.S. and expects to have the products commercially available in the first half of 2025.

Launching the Industry's First Micro-Scale Printer with Hybrid Resolution

Also last year, BMF launched the dual resolution microArch D1025, the industry's first printer that can print in either 10µm or 25µm resolution or in hybrid mode with both resolutions in the same print layer or in different layers. Utilizing BMF's patented PµSL technology, this printer is the first in a series that will offer more flexibility and efficiency for customers across healthcare, electronics, life sciences, and photonics applications who require micro-scale and ultra-high-resolution printing.

"BMF's micro-precision 3D printing technology has completely transformed how we approach connector manufacturing. Previously limited to tolerances of 5 thousandths with traditional methods, BMF allowed us to achieve tolerances of 1 to 2 thousandths, opening new possibilities for compact, high-performance connectors. Their platform also enabled us to use high-temperature materials that withstand the demands of standard electronic assembly processes, enhancing efficiency and allowing us to create more compact, innovative designs. With BMF, we've reduced time and costs while delivering precision and performance that surpass industry standards," said George Glatts, owner, Z-Axis Connector Company.

Commenting on BMF's position in the market, BMF CEO John Kawola said: "Like we've said since our beginning, things are getting smaller in the world and, as they get smaller, they get more difficult to make. We are satisfying customer needs to prototype and manufacture parts that increasingly need higher precision. We are also utilizing our own platform to expand application development and launch new businesses. We are excited for the future."

For supporting customers across key industries with micro-3D printing technology, BMF was included on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list, which ranks companies who are building the future according to percentage revenue growth. BMF was also recognized by the Boston Business Journal as Massachusetts' 5th fastest growing private company.