DELO Introduces New Small Area Lamp for High-Speed Light Curing

DELO Industrial Adhesives introduces its newest light curing product, DELOLUX 30. Replacing the successful DELOLUX 80 series of curing lamps, it aims to further refine the highly customizable light curing capabilities of its predecessor.

The new small area lamp DELOLUX 30 features high intensities, enabling high-speed light curing. Image Credit: DELO

Primary highlights of the DELOLUX 30 curing lamp include a higher peak intensity of up to 22.5 W/cm2 as well as increased homogeneity in its intensity distribution. What this results in is quicker fixation and a more consistent final bond, increasing production efficiency and yield, as well as product quality in real-world use cases. The cylindrical lamp head measures at 80 mm tall with a diameter of 30 mm, connecting with a highly flexible 450 mm-long flat-ribbon cable.

DELOLUX 30 is available in wavelengths of 365, 400 and 460 nm, each of them offered in one of two configurations. The first is in an all-in-one package which includes other necessary equipment, including integrated water-cooling and a control unit. The second is one individual lamp head which users or machine integrators can supplement with the appropriate equipment of their own choosing to seamlessly integrate them into new or existing production lines.

DELOLUX 30 has many possible end applications, including LED packaging, in which the lamp head can be positioned to irradiate light from above the lens. Here, with a higher peak intensity, exposure time is reduced, and yield can thus increase. In the automotive sector, the lamp can also be used in chip encapsulation processes. When coupled with other DELO process technologies—namely Activation on the Flow—time saved by either factor can help streamline the lidding process in potting and increase production further.