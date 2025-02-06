Posted in | News | Plastics and Polymers | Materials Processing

New Acoustically Transparent Textile Crafted from Recycled Plastic Bottles

CamiraFeb 6 2025

Global textile manufacturer and designer of contract fabrics, Camira has launched RePlay Zero 170, an acoustically transparent, wide width fabric made from 100% post-consumer recycled polyester.

Image Credit: Camira

Designed for hybrid work and leisure spaces, RePlay Zero 170 is a woven fabric with a knitted appearance that is ideal for acoustic panels, walls, tiles and clouds. PFAS and TCPP free, RePlay Zero 170 is available in 33 shades, and flips between bold bright and neutral tones. A complex dye technique creates a multi-layered colouration, which brings an appealing depth to each shade, and a two-tone detail for the smartest of finishes.

Commenting on the launch, head of creative, Lynn Kingdon said: “Acoustically transparent and bleach cleanable, RePlay Zero is here for the home office, the workspace in the city, and the collaborative hub that’s anywhere in-between. It’s a fun, flexible and eco-friendly fabric with great stretch and agility and zero added chemistry.”

RePlay Zero 170 is EU Ecolabel, Indoor Advantage Gold and Oeko Tex Standard 100 certified.

Founded under the name Camborne Fabrics in 1974 in Huddersfield, the northern textile heartland of the UK, Camira now operates worldwide, producing more than eight million metres of fabric per year globally.

Camira

