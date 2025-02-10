Posted in | News | Electronics | New Product

Revolutionizing Air Compressor Operation: ELGi Unveils Ground-breaking “STABILISOR” Technology

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

In a significant leap forward for industrial air compression, Elgi Equipments, one of the world's leading air-compressor manufacturers with over 64 years of compressed air excellence, today announced the introduction of its pioneering compressed air stabilization technology. Designed to revolutionize the way compressors operate in plants with dynamic air demand, the STABILISOR system aims to address the longstanding challenges of unstable compressor performance, inefficiency, and excessive wear caused by frequent load/unload cycles.

Patented Compressed Air Stabilization Technology. Image Credit: Elgi Equipments

In industrial settings, the gap between compressor capacity and plant air demand is inherently dynamic. This variability leads to frequent cut-in and cut-out operations, which destabilize the compressor and impair critical flow and kinematic components. Traditional solutions, such as increasing reservoir volume, altering cut-in/cut-out pressures, or adding variable frequency drives (VFDs), often fall short, introducing new inefficiencies or higher operational costs.

“The STABILISOR system employs a first of its kind 'Recirculate and Recover' principle, seamlessly aligning compressor capacity with plant air demand through controlled recirculation and recovery techniques. By stabilizing airflows within the system, the STABILISOR system minimizes load/unload cycles, ensuring extended equipment lifespan, optimizes energy use, achieving up to 15% energy savings in typical applications, while reducing system inefficiencies, maintaining superior performance across varying demand patterns. With its energy-efficient design and potential to reduce wear-and-tear, the STABILISOR aligns with global sustainability goals. Its implementation in industrial plants represents a shift towards greener, more cost-effective manufacturing processes,” said Dr. Jairam Varadaraj, Managing Director, Elgi Equipments Ltd.

Dr. Venu Madhav, Director, Technology, Elgi Equipments Ltd said “The STABILISOR system utilizes precision-engineered progressive and on-off valves to recirculate excess capacity within the system. This system leverages stabilization zones and low-pressure recovery techniques to - balance airflow demands dynamically, minimize energy losses by targeting pressure points with minimal differences all while maximizing overall system reliability.”

To meet diverse operational needs, the STABILISOR system, will be available in India and across the globe, in 2025, in two versions:

  • Light Version: Designed for field fitment, energy savings and enhanced reliability.
  • Heavy Version: Factory-fitted for superior energy savings and comprehensive stability.

The STABILISOR’s innovative design and control methodology has been patented worldwide, marking it as a pioneering advancement in compressed air technology.

Source:

Business Wire

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Elgi Equipments. (2025, February 10). Revolutionizing Air Compressor Operation: ELGi Unveils Ground-breaking “STABILISOR” Technology. AZoM. Retrieved on February 10, 2025 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64219.

  • MLA

    Elgi Equipments. "Revolutionizing Air Compressor Operation: ELGi Unveils Ground-breaking “STABILISOR” Technology". AZoM. 10 February 2025. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64219>.

  • Chicago

    Elgi Equipments. "Revolutionizing Air Compressor Operation: ELGi Unveils Ground-breaking “STABILISOR” Technology". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64219. (accessed February 10, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Elgi Equipments. 2025. Revolutionizing Air Compressor Operation: ELGi Unveils Ground-breaking “STABILISOR” Technology. AZoM, viewed 10 February 2025, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64219.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback