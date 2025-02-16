Posted in | News | Adhesives and Sealants

Panacol Introduces New Magnet Bonder for E-Motors

PancolFeb 16 2025

Structalit® 5859 is a new adhesive system developed by Panacol specifically for magnet bonding. This adhesive can be used for magnet/rotor bonding and for joining magnets in pole housings.​​​​​​​

The magnets of an electric motor are attached with the Structalit® 5859 shown in blue. Image Credit: Panacol

Structalit® 5859 is a one-component epoxy resin adhesive that cures at temperatures as low as 100 °C. At 150 °C, the curing time can be reduced to as little as five minutes. The product has an impressively long open time and can be processed at room temperature for seven days.

Due to its high glass transition temperature (Tg) of 143 °C, Structalit® 5859 has a tensile shear strength of 17 MPas on steel − even at temperatures of 150 °C. In addition, the adhesive is characterized by high impact strength and good elongation at break, which makes it possible to use it with material pairings that have different coefficients of thermal expansion. Good gap bridging − to compensate for production-related tolerances −, resistance to aggressive contact media such as oil or coolant and excellent damping properties round off the diverse property profile of this new product.

Visit us from March 26-27, 2025 at COILTECH in Augsburg Germany, Hall 5 Stand G 28, to find out more about our latest adhesive developments.​​​​​​​

