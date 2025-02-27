Posted in | News | Biomaterials | Adhesives and Sealants | 2D Materials

Laser Technology May Improve Zirconia Bond Strength in Dentistry

A recent study has examined the effects of laser surface texturing (LST) on pre-sintered zirconia using a surface transition machine (STM). Researchers compared the impact of LST on zirconia’s surface characteristics and its shear bond strength (SBS) with resin cement against traditional sandblasting techniques.

Dental care.
Study: Improving Zirconia–Resin Cement Bonding Through Laser Surface Texturing: A Comparative Study. Image Credit: YURIMA/Shutterstock.com

Background

Zirconia is a staple in modern dentistry due to its durability and strength, making it well-suited for implant-supported crowns and posterior restorations. However, its non-silica crystalline structure presents adhesion challenges, particularly in cases where mechanical retention is minimal, such as overlay restorations, short crowns, and Maryland bridges.

To enhance bond strength, both mechanical and chemical surface treatments are commonly used. Alumina sandblasting, a frequently employed mechanical approach, increases surface roughness to improve micromechanical retention. However, it can also alter zirconia’s properties and potentially compromise its structural integrity.

To address these drawbacks, researchers have turned to surface modification techniques like LST. This high-intensity laser process creates specific microstructures on zirconia’s surface, enhancing wettability and adhesion without the downsides of sandblasting. While previous studies have focused on improving the bond between veneering porcelain and zirconia, research on zirconia’s adhesion to resin cement remains limited.

Methods

Related Stories

In this study, zirconia blocks underwent LST treatment for one hour before sintering using an STM and a fiber laser device. The texture and roughness of untreated and STM-treated zirconia samples were analyzed through white light interferometry (WLI) and scanning electron microscopy (SEM).

For comparison, additional samples underwent sandblasting with alumina beads. The study divided samples into three experimental groups: untreated zirconia (G-UT), STM-treated zirconia (G-STM), and sandblasted zirconia (G-SB). A goniometer was used to measure contact angles (for deionized water) on ten samples from each group to assess surface wettability.

To evaluate adhesion, square and cylindrical zirconia specimens were prepared and categorized based on their surface treatments and bonding conditions: STM + resin cement without primer (G-STM), STM + resin cement with primer (G-STM+P), sandblasting + resin cement without primer (G-SB), and sandblasting + resin cement with primer (G-SB+P).

Cylindrical samples were bonded to the center of square samples using resin cement (Ivoclar Variolink Esthetic) and primer (Monobond Plus), followed by a 20-second light curing process. Shear bond strength (SBS) was then tested using a universal testing machine, with the lower jig securing the zirconia samples while the upper jig applied load to the cylindrical specimens.

Results and Discussion

SEM imaging revealed significant differences in surface features among G-UT and G-STM specimens. The laser-generated heat caused localized melting and re-solidification of zirconia, creating a textured surface with improved microtopography. The G-STM surface exhibited consistent etching up to a depth of approximately 50 μm, resulting in macroscale texturing.

At higher magnifications, researchers observed the formation of micro-patterns, while zirconia’s overall crystalline structure remained unchanged. WLI images confirmed increased roughness, showing enhanced step heights, surface irregularities, and greater topographical complexity.

Contact angle measurements further supported these findings: G-UT, G-STM, and G-SB recorded contact angles of 78.2 ± 8.0°, 28.4 ± 10.0°, and 79.2 ± 5.7°, respectively. The significantly lower contact angle for G-STM compared to G-UT and G-SB indicated improved surface wettability, while G-UT and G-SB exhibited similar levels of wettability.

When measuring SBS, G-STM+P demonstrated the highest bond strength at 46.3 ± 8.3 MPa, whereas G-SB had the lowest at 9.8 ± 3.7 MPa. G-STM samples also exhibited strong bonding (43.4 ± 4.3 MPa), comparable to G-STM+P, with no significant difference due to the large standard deviation in the latter group.

The G-SB+P group, with an SBS of 30.06 ± 3.09 MPa, showed an improvement of nearly 20 MPa over G-SB. However, this value remained significantly lower than those of G-STM and G-STM+P.

Conclusion and Future Prospects

This study provides a detailed evaluation of STM-based LST as an alternative to sandblasting for enhancing the bond strength between zirconia and resin cement. The results indicate that STM-based LST can create a favorable microtopography and improve surface characteristics without the limitations of sandblasting, making it a promising technique for clinical applications.

However, the study does have some limitations. SBS measurements focused on zirconia–zirconia interfaces rather than tooth–zirconia interfaces, which are more clinically relevant. Additionally, the STM-based LST was compared to a limited number of surface treatments and primers.

Future research should focus on assessing long-term bond strength stability, optimizing laser parameters, and conducting ex vivo studies using extracted human teeth to evaluate the real-world efficacy and durability of this technique.

Journal Reference

Yoon, J.-Y. (2025). Improving Zirconia–Resin Cement Bonding Through Laser Surface Texturing: A Comparative Study. Prosthesis7(1), 19. DOI: 10.3390/prosthesis7010019, https://www.mdpi.com/2673-1592/7/1/19

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are those of the author expressed in their private capacity and do not necessarily represent the views of AZoM.com Limited T/A AZoNetwork the owner and operator of this website. This disclaimer forms part of the Terms and conditions of use of this website.

Nidhi Dhull

Written by

Nidhi Dhull

Nidhi Dhull is a freelance scientific writer, editor, and reviewer with a PhD in Physics. Nidhi has an extensive research experience in material sciences. Her research has been mainly focused on biosensing applications of thin films. During her Ph.D., she developed a noninvasive immunosensor for cortisol hormone and a paper-based biosensor for E. coli bacteria. Her works have been published in reputed journals of publishers like Elsevier and Taylor & Francis. She has also made a significant contribution to some pending patents.  

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Dhull, Nidhi. (2025, February 27). Laser Technology May Improve Zirconia Bond Strength in Dentistry. AZoM. Retrieved on February 27, 2025 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64289.

  • MLA

    Dhull, Nidhi. "Laser Technology May Improve Zirconia Bond Strength in Dentistry". AZoM. 27 February 2025. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64289>.

  • Chicago

    Dhull, Nidhi. "Laser Technology May Improve Zirconia Bond Strength in Dentistry". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64289. (accessed February 27, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Dhull, Nidhi. 2025. Laser Technology May Improve Zirconia Bond Strength in Dentistry. AZoM, viewed 27 February 2025, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64289.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback