Key Milestone Reached for UK's New Carbon Fiber Development Lines

NCC (National Composites Centre) has announced the completion of the design phase for the UK’s new carbon fiber development lines, funded by the Department of Science Innovation and Technology’s ‘Research and Innovation Organizations Infrastructure Fund’.

Video Credit: NCC

The development lines represent a step-change in UK carbon fibre capability, equipping industry with a new manufacturing testbed to develop more sustainable carbon fibers, boost supply chain resilience and de-risk investments.

Carbon fiber has an integral role to play in the transition to Net Zero and represents a unique industrial opportunity for the UK. Global demand for the material is forecast to increase 18% by 2030, outstripping supply by as much as 200 kt.

A New National Asset for Carbon Fiber Innovation

This capability will become the UK’s first open access manufacturing facility for continuous carbon fiber production, utilizing the latest digital technologies to accelerate the development of new products. The facility will include a spinning line to produce precursor fibers and a carbonization line to produce carbon fiber tows, including surface treatment.

Crucially, the lines will produce tows with industrial scale filament counts and in volumes sufficient for small part manufacturing and testing. NCC has partnered with Cygnet Texkimp (Northwich, UK), who have utilized their world-class expertise in fiber handling and processing to lead the design and build of the two lines.

Mark Summers, Executive Director of Technology at NCC, said:

“This unique capability will help revitalize UK carbon fiber innovation and catalyse industrial growth. Building on the UK's strong chemical expertise, it will enable NCC, alongside our customer and partners, to translate and industrialize innovative new processes and train the next generation of carbon fiber production engineers.”

Luke Vardy, CEO of Cygnet Texkimp, said:

“Cygnet Texkimp is delighted to fulfil a major long-term ambition to transfer decades of unique and extensive knowledge of oxidation and carbonization technology within our business into a live UK research facility. The capability that the NCC is developing has great international importance and industrial relevance and is vital for successful future innovation in carbon fiber production.”

Next Steps

The development lines will be built and tested in late 2025, with the ambition of working with NCC customers, members and partners to enable the first projects from early 2026. Industry and supply chain organizations interested in accessing the facility can email [email protected].

Delegates at JEC World 2025 can also speak to the NCC team at stand T62. Find out more about NCC at JEC World 2025 here.