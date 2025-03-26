Posted in | News | Fuel Cell

Sealing Solutions from Parker Prädifa Enhance Efficiency and Safety of Electrolyzers and Fuel Cells

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Parker PrädifaMar 26 2025

The Prädifa Technology Division of Parker Hannifin, the global leader in the field of motion and control technology, has developed a wide range of sealing solutions tailored to the special requirements of electrolyzers and fuel cells – especially to the bipolar plates used in the cell stacks. The portfolio extends from rubber frame seals to injected composite seals to PTFE seals that are available even in XXL dimensions.

Image Credit: Parker Prädifa

Crucial for Efficiency and Safety

Electrolyzers and fuel cells play a key role regarding the sustainable production and use of hydrogen. They are systems that are closely related to each other in terms of technology. Their composition and functional principle are basically similar but the functional principle of a fuel cell is inverse to that of an electrolyzer. Electrolyzers and fuel cells can differ in terms of size, cell chemistry, and operating parameters, and partly entail different requirements, depending on their technology. Irrespective of the specific technical design, the stack that is responsible for the chemical reaction is always central to the system. It consists of various components including – among other things – the electrochemical heart of the fuel cell or electrolyzer: the membrane electrode assembly (MEA).

In turn, the bipolar plates are a central element of the stack. They serve as connecting elements between the individual cells and enable the transportation of gases and liquids between the electrodes. In addition to gas distribution and cooling of the stack, they are responsible for sealing the stack against the outside. Reliable sealing of bipolar plates poses one of the greatest challenges to designing fuel cell or electrolyzer systems. Inadequate sealing can lead to gas leaks or electrolyte loss, which may impair system performance, or to safety issues. The seals used are crucial for efficiency and safety of the total system and both reliable sealing against the outside and effective separation of the process gases within the system are essential to optimal performance of fuel cells and electrolyzers. 

Sealing Solutions for Bipolar Plates

Related Stories

The operating conditions in fuel cells or electrolyzers pose major challenges to the seals. Depending on the functional principle of the system, they must be able to withstand high pressures, high temperatures, and/or corrosive media while ensuring that neither educts, products, or electrolytes can escape in an uncontrolled manner. That is a prerequisite for ensuring that the exacting requirements for the service life and safety of the fuel cell or electrolyzer system are met.

Aside from suitable materials, that calls for a simple, reliably operating, and easy to install seal design enabling cost-efficient and reliable mass production. Parker Prädifa has developed an extensive portfolio of various sealing solutions in a wide variety of sizes and shapes for that purpose. It extends from elastomer frame seals to composite solutions with seals that are connected to carrier frames or directly to the bipolar plate or other components of the stack (e.g., mounting frames, gas distribution structures, or membranes). For harsh application conditions and particularly high service life requirements, PTFE sealing solutions are available as well.

The following overview briefly summarizes the uses and beneficial properties of the various solutions:

  • Rubber frame seals provide a cost-efficient solution. They can be produced either classically in a mold or by using continuous extrusion technology in practically any desired size and shape. Suitable for temperatures of up to 250 °C. Good compression set. Suitable for fuel cells (e.g., PAFC, AFC, PEM) and electrolyzers (e.g., AE, PEME).
  • Injected composite seals can be applied directly to a bipolar plate or to a metal or plastic carrier frame. This considerably reduces assembly errors, times, and costs, and simplifies the installation process. The need for seal grooves may be eliminated in certain cases. The seals are available in large dimensions for electrolyzer applications (segment manufacturing).
  • PTFE seals are particularly well suited for applications requiring high chemical resistance such as those in stationary fuel cells and electrolyzers operating with aggressive chemicals. They are characterized by high media resistance, long life, good electrical insulation properties, and high dimensional stability under load. These types of PTFE seals are available in specialty materials with enhanced permeation behavior and in XXL sizes of up to 4.5 meters as well.

Additional information about Parker’s sealing solutions for bipolar plates can be found at:

Source:

Parker Prädifa

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback