Posted in | News | Business | New Product

Analytichem Introduces Redipor® Ready-to-Use Culture Media Brand Globally

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
AnalytiChemApr 24 2025

Built on the legacy of three trusted brands - BioTrading, Redipor by Cherwell, and NEL - Redipor by AnalytiChem brings together over 150 years of prepared media expertise, innovation and heritage into one unique global brand.

Eschborn, Germany, 24th April 2025: AnalytiChem, manufacturer of specialized laboratory equipment, reagents and consumables, has introduced Redipor® ready-to-use culture media as an AnalytiChem branded product line globally. Built on the legacy of three trusted brands - BioTrading, Redipor by Cherwell, and NEL - Redipor by AnalytiChem brings together over 150 years of expertise, innovation and heritage into one unique global brand. Known for its high quality, reliability and flexibility, Redipor prepared culture media enables microbiologists across the life sciences industry to confidently meet their stringent standards and compliance needs.

AnalytiChem's Redipor range provides the highest quality, tailored ready-to-use media products to support critical applications in Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Environmental, and Healthcare sectors. The portfolio consists of an extensive collection of media, batch sizes and packaging options - including plates, bottles, tubes and vials, plus chromogenic and irradiated media, and universal operator broth transfer kits. These products can be readily customized for specific customer needs and regulations.

Manufactured in AnalytiChem's own state-of-the-art, ISO 9001:2015 certified production facilities in The Netherlands, United Kingdom and United States, Redipor products can be produced in proximity to customers, ensuring speed of availability and minimizing on impact of transportation.

The adaptable processes across AnalytiChem's three media manufacturing facilities enable the production of tailored batch sizes, formulations and packaging solutions. All ensuring Redipor by AnalytiChem can readily and flexibly meet unique customer requirements, whatever their critical microbial monitoring application or location.

Related Stories

"Redipor is a global brand that represents our commitment to unwavering quality and reliability, in terms of product, supply and ultimately customer test results," said Dennis Scheepmaker, Global Segment Leader, Life Sciences, AnalytiChem. "We understand that microbiologists across the life sciences industry rely on precision, consistency and convenience. Through our wealth of expertise in ready-prepared culture media and local markets we can partner closely with our customers to ensure smooth workflows for critical applications and deliver total confidence in test results."

"As a quality-assured prepared media offering, developed and produced in parallel by BioTrading, NEL and Cherwell, the products within the Redipor by AnalytiChem range have been serving the pharmaceutical manufacturing, clinical, food and environmental testing markets for over 40 years. So, there is a strong heritage of quality, performance, flexibility, expertise and understanding of our customers' needs," added Andy Whittard, Managing Director, Cherwell, an AnalytiChem company. "With the rollout of the Redipor brand name within the AnalytiChem group, it is going to expand its reach further afield while maintaining this quality heritage, which is really exciting."

"In Redipor by AnalytiChem we are now taking 150+ years of experience of three different fully accredited media production facilities and bringing that all together as one truly global high quality, ready-to-use media brand!" concluded Dennis Scheepmaker. A video explaining the Redipor story is available to view.

Video Credit: Analytichem

Source:

AnalytiChem

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback