Analytichem Introduces Redipor® Ready-to-Use Culture Media Brand Globally

Eschborn, Germany, 24th April 2025: AnalytiChem, manufacturer of specialized laboratory equipment, reagents and consumables, has introduced Redipor® ready-to-use culture media as an AnalytiChem branded product line globally. Built on the legacy of three trusted brands - BioTrading, Redipor by Cherwell, and NEL - Redipor by AnalytiChem brings together over 150 years of expertise, innovation and heritage into one unique global brand. Known for its high quality, reliability and flexibility, Redipor prepared culture media enables microbiologists across the life sciences industry to confidently meet their stringent standards and compliance needs.

AnalytiChem's Redipor range provides the highest quality, tailored ready-to-use media products to support critical applications in Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Environmental, and Healthcare sectors. The portfolio consists of an extensive collection of media, batch sizes and packaging options - including plates, bottles, tubes and vials, plus chromogenic and irradiated media, and universal operator broth transfer kits. These products can be readily customized for specific customer needs and regulations.

Manufactured in AnalytiChem's own state-of-the-art, ISO 9001:2015 certified production facilities in The Netherlands, United Kingdom and United States, Redipor products can be produced in proximity to customers, ensuring speed of availability and minimizing on impact of transportation.

The adaptable processes across AnalytiChem's three media manufacturing facilities enable the production of tailored batch sizes, formulations and packaging solutions. All ensuring Redipor by AnalytiChem can readily and flexibly meet unique customer requirements, whatever their critical microbial monitoring application or location.

"Redipor is a global brand that represents our commitment to unwavering quality and reliability, in terms of product, supply and ultimately customer test results," said Dennis Scheepmaker, Global Segment Leader, Life Sciences, AnalytiChem. "We understand that microbiologists across the life sciences industry rely on precision, consistency and convenience. Through our wealth of expertise in ready-prepared culture media and local markets we can partner closely with our customers to ensure smooth workflows for critical applications and deliver total confidence in test results."

"As a quality-assured prepared media offering, developed and produced in parallel by BioTrading, NEL and Cherwell, the products within the Redipor by AnalytiChem range have been serving the pharmaceutical manufacturing, clinical, food and environmental testing markets for over 40 years. So, there is a strong heritage of quality, performance, flexibility, expertise and understanding of our customers' needs," added Andy Whittard, Managing Director, Cherwell, an AnalytiChem company. "With the rollout of the Redipor brand name within the AnalytiChem group, it is going to expand its reach further afield while maintaining this quality heritage, which is really exciting."

"In Redipor by AnalytiChem we are now taking 150+ years of experience of three different fully accredited media production facilities and bringing that all together as one truly global high quality, ready-to-use media brand!" concluded Dennis Scheepmaker. A video explaining the Redipor story is available to view.

Video Credit: Analytichem