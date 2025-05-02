Posted in | News | Sustainable Technologies | Materials Processing | Chemistry

Advancing Electrochemical Conversions with X-Ray Techniques

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
SLAC National Accelerator LaboratoryMay 2 2025

Developed at SLAC’s synchrotron, SSRL, the method could help make those electrochemical conversions more robust and efficient and can be applied to studying a wide range of energy technologies.

Copper is the most promising catalyst for turning carbon dioxide into valuable chemical feedstocks and liquid fuels through reactions that are driven by electricity. But those reactions are not as efficient or selective as they need to be, and the electrochemical reactors where they take place aren’t sturdy enough for deployment on an industrial scale.

Despite decades of work and progress, researchers haven’t been able to fix those flaws, because they haven’t had a way to specifically observe the few copper atoms that actively participate in the catalytic reactions – on the surface of a copper film that’s hundreds of layers thick – while ignoring all the rest. 

Now researchers from the Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) have developed a way to do that.

Rather than running the electrochemical reactor continuously, they turned it on and off several times per second while probing the catalyst with X-rays from SLAC’s synchrotron, the Stanford Synchrotron Radiation Lightsource (SSRL). Then they analyzed the X-ray data from the brief intervals when the electric pulses were switched on and the catalyst atoms were active. Like a rapidly flashing strobe light, this technique clearly illuminated the individual steps of near-surface reactions taking place and allowed scientists to time them down to a few thousandths of a second, all while the reactor was running under realistic operating conditions. 

The research team, led by SSRL senior scientist Dimosthenis Sokaras and Berkeley Lab senior scientist Junko Yano, described their work in the journal Energy and Environmental Science.

Their novel approach is suitable for studying a wide range of electrochemical conversion technologies, such as electrolyzers, fuel cells and batteries, Sokaras said, and the team is already using it to push the energy efficiency of catalysts that generate oxygen gas from water. 

It also gives us critical insights into fleeting changes that occur in catalytic reactions powered by intermittent energy sources,” Sokaras said. “Understanding these phenomena will drive advanced research, accelerate the development of robust electrochemical technologies and position national labs to lead innovation in energy and chemical manufacturing.”

Related Stories

Yano, who is a principal investigator for the DOE-funded Liquid Sunlight Alliance (LiSA) project, said, “Seeing how the chemical states change and on what time scale is very important. This new method is like creating thousands of tiny windows into what’s going on, and it gives us information that we could not get before.”

Harnessing energy from the sun

SLAC and Berkeley Lab are two of the major partners in LiSA, led by the California Institute of Technology, which began in 2020 to pursue ways to convert carbon dioxide into chemicals and fuels using energy from the sun. This experiment was the latest of many the team has carried out at SSRL, which produces extremely bright beams of X-ray light to advance strategic areas of research relevant to national goals.

The new method, modulation excitation X-ray absorption spectroscopy (ME-XAS), was developed and refined at SSRL. It allows researchers to generate reaction-triggering electric pulses and modulate, or change, their frequencies, voltages and shapes. They vary the timing of the pulses – for instance, one tenth of a second on, one tenth of a second off – while X-rays bounce off the surface of the copper film and into a detector, recording data the whole time.

Then the data is sorted into little bins corresponding to the times when the pulses were on or off. The team combs through this data to find the tiniest discernible differences that match the timing, or frequency, of the pulse. 

Any little thing – fluctuations in temperature, instability of the catalyst, random noises – can affect those differences,” said SLAC staff scientist Angel T. Garcia-Esparza, lead author of the study. “To make it work, Dean Skoien – an SSRL staff engineer – had to develop complex customized electronics for triggering, recording and saving gigabytes of data while analyzing them on the fly.” The analysis effort also drew on the expertise of Berkeley Lab project scientist Philipp Simon, who developed customized routines that helped extract meaningful signals from highly dynamic and fluctuating datasets.

This experiment didn’t attempt to run the whole series of surface reactions that goes into a copper-driven catalytic reaction – just a few fundamental first steps. First, hydroxide ions adhere to active copper atoms on the surface; then cuprous oxide forms. “If the reactions were to proceed further, they would leave a complex coating of copper hydroxide and cupric oxide on the surface of the copper film that can affect how the catalyst performs,” Garcia-Esparza said. Therefore, it is crucial to understand the chain of chemical reactions in great detail for the development of next-generation electrochemical conversion devices.

This work was funded by the DOE Office of Science. SSRL is an Office of Science user facility.

Source:

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback