AMETEK to Acquire FARO Technologies

AMETEK, Inc. and FARO Technologies, Inc. today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which AMETEK will acquire all outstanding shares of FARO Technologies common stock for $44 per share in cash, which represents an approximate 40% premium to FARO's closing price on May 5, 2025. The transaction values FARO at an enterprise value of approximately $920 million. The boards of directors of both companies have unanimously approved the transaction.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida, FARO Technologies is a leading provider of 3D measurement and imaging solutions, including portable measurement arms, laser scanners and trackers, software solutions, and comprehensive service offerings. FARO's precision manufacturing and digital reality solutions serve a diverse range of end markets. The company has annual sales of approximately $340 million.

"FARO is an outstanding acquisition for AMETEK and an excellent strategic fit with our Ultra Precision Technologies division," comments David A. Zapico, AMETEK Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "FARO's differentiated 3D metrology and imaging solutions expand our presence in attractive growth markets. Its strong brand, global customer base, employees and technology capabilities complement our existing Creaform business and provide compelling opportunities for growth and margin expansion."

"We are excited to join AMETEK and its portfolio of industry-leading technology businesses," said Peter Lau, President, Chief Executive Officer & Director of FARO Technologies. "With AMETEK's global scale, operational excellence, and commitment to innovation, we are well-positioned to accelerate our growth and continue delivering cutting-edge solutions to our customers around the world."

The closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including applicable regulatory approvals. The closing of the transaction is also subject to approval of FARO Technologies shareholders. The transaction is expected to be completed in the second half of 2025.