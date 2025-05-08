Posted in | News | Materials Science

Enhanced Protection for Li-Metal Anodes via Al-Li/LiF Layer

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Reviewed by Lexie CornerMay 8 2025

Professors Guojie Li (Zhengzhou University), Aoxuan Wang (Tianjin University), and Qibo Deng (Hebei University of Technology) have developed a method for producing a stable Al-Li/LiF artificial interphase for lithium metal batteries. Their findings were published in Frontiers of Chemical Science and Engineering.

Lithium (Li) metal is a widely studied anode material due to its low redox potential (–3.04 V vs. standard hydrogen electrode) and high theoretical capacity (3860 mAh·g–1). However, challenges such as uncontrolled volume expansion and the instability of the solid electrolyte interphase (SEI) often lead to lithium dendrite formation and inactive “dead lithium,” which contribute to capacity loss, reduced Coulombic efficiency, and safety concerns in lithium metal batteries

Firstly, a stable Al-Li/LiF artificial interphase (LAF) with rapid ion transport pathways is created through a one-step chemical pretreatment process. As the artificially generated LiF and Al-Li alloy artificial SEI can eliminate dead lithium and lithium dendrites, deposit lithium in the lower section of the modified interface by promoting ion transport, strengthening the mechanical properties, electrolyte wettability, cycling stability, and capacity retention.

Aoxuan Wang, Professor, Tianjin University

Related Stories

In a two-step study, the researchers first analyzed the morphology, chemical composition, and physical properties of the synthesized Al-Li/LiF artificial interphase. Their results confirmed that aluminum (Al) and fluorine (F) elements were uniformly distributed in the surface layer, forming an aluminum-lithium alloy (Li9Al4) and LiF. 

To evaluate electrochemical performance, the team tested a series of LAF||LFP full cells incorporating different Al-Li/LiF artificial interphases. Among them, the LAF-20||LFP full cell exhibited the most stable cycling performance, retaining 75.5 % of its capacity and delivering a discharge capacity of 114.3 mAh·g–1 after 300 cycles. The chemical composition and surface morphology after 100 cycles were also examined to gain further insight into the interphase’s long-term behavior.

Our research shows that 20 μm of the LAF is the most appropriate modification layer thickness. This hybrid artificial SEI exhibits high ion conductivity, low electron conductivity, and excellent mechanical properties. It effectively inhibits side reactions between the lithium anode and electrolyte, as well as the growth of lithium dendrites, while allowing for rapid lithium ion transport and deposition beneath it.

Qibo Deng, Study Co-Corresponding Author, Hebei University of Technology

Journal Reference:

‌Li, G., et al. (2025) Stable lithium metal batteries enabled by Al-Li/LiF composite artificial interfacial layer. Frontiers of Chemical Science and Engineering. doi.org/10.1007/s11705-025-2539-0.

Source:

Higher Education Press

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback