Lubrizol Selects New Vietnam Distributor, IMCD Group

Lubrizol has announced that IMCD Group, a global leading distribution partner and formulator of specialty chemicals and ingredients, is our new Channel Partner for the lubricant and fuel additives market in Vietnam.

IMCD Vietnam will leverage Lubrizol's unique product line and technical capabilities to meet the surging demand for lubricants and finished fluids in Vietnam. IMCD has already demonstrated significant delivery and logistics expertise as a Channel Partner for Lubrizol in India, Bangladesh and other global markets.

"This collaboration is another way in which Lubrizol is able to ensure we are delivering reliably for our customers," said Henry Liu, Vice President, Asia-Pacific, Lubrizol Additives. "Our close working relationship with IMCD in many regions of the world made us confident in our choice of IMCD for Vietnam."

Lubrizol is well positioned to serve the diverse needs of the transportation and lubricant market in Vietnam, currently dominated by motorcycle oil, with heavy duty engine oil also taking up a large segment of the market. Lubrizol is a leader in breakthrough solutions enabling the transition to ultra-low viscosity fluids for passenger cars, designed to meet the demands of newer engines in Southeast Asia and other global regions.

