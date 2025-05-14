Posted in | News | Business

Woodsafe® and Tantimber Announce Partnership to Deliver Sustainable Fire-Retardant Wood with Superior Aesthetic and Technical Quality

Woodsafe Timber Protection ABMay 14 2025

Woodsafe Timber Protection AB, Europe’s leading manufacturer of sustainable fire-retardant wood, and Tantimber of Türkiey, specialists in thermally modified timber with a strong environmental focus, are pleased to announce a new partnership aimed at providing timber products that combine design, durability, and fire safety.

By merging Tantimber’s expertise in processing some of the world’s most exclusive wood species with Woodsafe’s proven fire-retardant treatment technologies, architects, developers, and the timber industry will gain access to unique products that deliver aesthetics, climate resilience, and long-term fire protection — without compromising environmental responsibility.

“We are proud to join forces with Tantimber, a manufacturer that not only shares our passion for wood as a material, but also our belief that sustainability and technical performance must go hand in hand,” says Thomas Bengtsson, CEO of Woodsafe®.

“For Tantimber, wood is more than just a building material — it’s a living resource that deserves to be treated with respect and innovation. Our partnership with Woodsafe® allows us to offer even more durable and safe solutions for indoor and outdoor environments worldwide,” says Yakup Kayatas, CEO of Tantimber.

“The collaboration with Tantimber opens new market opportunities for Woodsafe® in a region where we have previously had limited presence. Through Tantimber’s established network and market reach, we can now offer our fire-retardant wood solutions to projects and stakeholders across Europe and will have a deeper impact to the Middle East and nearby markets, where demand for sustainable and safe timber construction is on the rise,” adds Thomas Bengtsson, CEO of Woodsafe®.

