Posted in | News | Materials Processing | Chemistry

Novel Technique to Improve Electrocatalysis for Direct Alcohol Fuel Cells

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Reviewed by Lexie CornerMay 19 2025

Researchers from Yanshan University, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and the Institute of Process Engineering (IPE) have developed a novel gold-catalyzed method for engineering atomically rough surfaces (ARSs) on gold-based binary alloys. This approach significantly enhances electrocatalytic performance in the ethanol oxidation reaction (EOR), a key process in direct alcohol fuel cells.

Schematic illustration showing the construction of atomically rough surfaces (ARSs) by Au catalyzed reduction of metal ions.
Schematic illustration showing the construction of atomically rough surfaces (ARSs) by Au-catalyzed reduction of metal ions. Image Credit: By YANG’s group

This approach may support the development of more efficient and stable fuel cell technologies.

The EOR is a complex, multi-step process that is highly sensitive to the atomic structure of electrocatalyst surfaces. Currently, the most effective EOR catalysts are based on platinum (Pt) or palladium (Pd) nanomaterials. However, intermediate species can strongly adsorb onto these surfaces, blocking active sites and reducing catalytic efficiency. Surface engineering, alloying, and shape or size control are common strategies to address these issues.

In this study, researchers synthesized gold-based bimetallic nanoalloys (AuM1, where M1 = Pd or Ag) and then deposited a second metal (M2 = Pd, Pt, or Cu) onto the surface. This process forms ARSs, facilitated by the ligand effect of neighboring Au atoms.

Related Stories

The nanoparticles were characterized using transmission electron microscopy (TEM), high-resolution TEM (HRTEM), and X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy (XPS). The data confirmed the formation of homogeneous alloys and the surface deposition of secondary metal atoms, resulting in ARSs.

Electrochemical tests showed that AuPd-Pt nanoparticles had the highest EOR performance, with a specific activity of 14.9 mA cm-2 and mass activity of 28.5 A mg–1. These results exceed those of AuPd alloys, commercial Pd/C, and other recent Pd-based catalysts.

In situ Fourier transform infrared (FTIR) spectroscopy and density functional theory (DFT) calculations indicated that the Pd-Pt ARSs favor incomplete oxidation to acetate rather than full oxidation to carbon dioxide.

The improved performance of AuPd-Pt nanoparticles can be due to numerous variables. The ARSs include an abundance of low-coordinated atoms, which serve as highly active sites with low energy barriers for reactant activation.

The improved performance is attributed to several factors: a high density of low-coordinated atoms on ARSs, which offer active sites with lower energy barriers; electronic structure modification via Au's ligand effect, which weakens intermediate binding; and faster kinetics in the partial oxidation pathway, which is less affected by mass transport and poisoning effects than full oxidation routes.

This research not only demonstrates a new method for constructing ARSs but also provides insights into the design of nanostructures for electrocatalysis.

Jun Yang, Study Corresponding Author and Professor, Institute of Process Engineering (IPE), Chinese Academy of Sciences

The findings have potential implications for improving the efficiency of fuel cells and other electrochemical energy conversion systems.

However, the study has limitations. The primary focus was on demonstrating the fabrication of atomically rough surfaces (ARSs) and evaluating their influence on the ethanol oxidation reaction (EOR) pathway. A complete analysis of the reaction products was not conducted.

Future work will aim to assess Faradaic efficiency more comprehensively using advanced characterization techniques, including ion chromatography (IC), high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy, and gas chromatography (GC).

This gold-catalyzed approach offers a promising direction for improving catalyst performance in electrochemical applications and warrants further investigation in broader reaction contexts.

Journal Reference:

Zeng, Q., et al. (2025). Gold-catalyzed construction of atomically rough surfaces towards high-efficiency ethanol electrooxidation. Science Bulletin.  doi.org/10.1016/j.scib.2025.04.051

Source:

Science China Press

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback