Posted in | News | Energy | New Product

New Liquid Battery Could Break Solar Storage Barrier for Aussie Homes

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Monash UniversityMay 20 2025

Engineers have developed a water-based battery that could help Australian households store rooftop solar energy more safely, cheaply and efficiently than ever before.

Study lead author and Monash PhD candidate, Wanqiao Liang. Image Credit: Monash University

Their next-generation “flow battery” opens the door to compact, high-performance battery systems for homes, and is expected to be much cheaper than current $10,000 lithium-ion systems.

Flow batteries have been around for decades but have traditionally been used in large-scale energy storage due to their large size and slow charge speeds. 

Wanqiao Liang, the study’s first author and PhD candidate at the Department of Materials Science and Engineering,  said the team’s new membrane design fixes the speed problem making it ideal for households and a promising key player in the energy transition market.

“We’ve taken a safe, affordable chemistry and made it fast enough to capture rooftop solar in real time,” Ms Liang said.

Related Stories

“We’ve engineered a membrane that finally makes organic flow batteries competitive for residential and mid-scale storage. It opens the door to systems that are not only cheaper, but also safer and simpler to scale.”

While some companies already produce flow batteries, Monash’s design stands out for its combination of safety, low cost and high-speed performance – a balance few systems around the world have achieved.

“The key was improving ion selectivity; letting the good ions through quickly while keeping unwanted ones out. Our new membrane achieves this balance, allowing fast, stable operation even at high current densities,” Ms Liang said.

“We outperformed the industry-standard Nafion membrane in both speed and stability – running 600 high-current cycles with virtually no capacity loss – that’s a major leap forward for this kind of battery.”

Wanqiao said a careful balance was crucial to making these batteries work for rooftop solar at home.

“This is the kind of battery you’d want in your garage,” Ms Liang said.

“It’s non-toxic, non-flammable, and made from abundant materials, all while keeping up with solar power on a sunny day.”

The team is now 3D printing prototype systems and testing them under real-world conditions. 

“If the prototypes keep performing the way we expect, this could be on the market in a few years’ time,” Ms Liang said.

Flow batteries store energy in liquids rather than solid materials like those found in lithium-ion batteries, making them cheaper to manufacture, safer to operate and easier to scale.

“We’ve developed a new type of membrane inside the battery that guides the flow of materials better – kind of like adding lanes to a highway. That means faster charging, longer battery life and better performance overall,” Ms Liang said.

In 2018, Monash installed a 1 MWh redT energy (now known as Invinity energy) storage system – the largest behind-the-meter commercial setup in Australia and the first of its kind globally – as a core part of the microgrid at its Clayton campus. The Monash microgrid plays a central role in the University’s goal to become 100 percent energy self-sufficient and is a key part of achieving Net Zero emissions by 2030.

Now, Monash is home to the next big leap in clean energy storage.

Monash’s Flow-Battery Membrane Breakthrough - Key Facts:

  • Safe: water-based, non-flammable liquids
  • Low-cost: expected to be significantly cheaper than current $10,000 lithium-ion home systems
  • Sustainable: made from abundant materials without critical minerals like lithium or cobalt
  • Flexible: suitable for households, commercial buildings, and large-scale energy storage
Source:

Monash University

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback