Dunkermotoren Expands Its Controller Portfolio: Introducing the New BGE 8060 dPro Motor Controller

Following the successful launch of its first own controller based on Dunkermotoren's own Motor Control Platform, Dunkermotoren is now introducing the new BGE 8060 dPro motor controller. The BGE 8060 dPro, the big brother of the BGE 5510, is a compact 4-quadrant controller for the precise control of brushless and brushed DC motors with a continuous output power of up to 1800 W.

Image Credit: Dunkermotoren

With an impressive 72 A continuous current and 175 A peak current, the BGE 8060 dPro clearly stands out from its predecessor and offers sufficient power for motors such as the BG 95 dCore and BG 75 dCore as well as for all applications requiring currents from 10 A to 72 A. Thanks to the freely programmable controller (C), the BGE 8060 dPro is flexibly customizable, while the integrated Safe Torque Off (STO) safety function ensures maximum protection. It also offers connection options for encoder and brake and now also supports the AE38 SSI encoder, which enables more precise position control.

This controller is based on our proven MCP (Motor Control Platform) technology and is the ideal solution for demanding drive applications where performance, safety and flexibility are paramount.