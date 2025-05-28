Atlas Copco’s Battery Diven B-Air Compressor Helps Dutch Fiber Optic Blowing Companies Gain Public Contracts Advantage

Dutch companies APK Group CIAG and Ravesteijn Infra & Telecom are leveraging three of Atlas Copco’s battery-powered portable air compressors, the B-Air, to support the installation and maintenance of telecom and data communication networks. By using these low-emission, low-noise portable air compressors for blowing fiber optic cables and conduits, they gain a competitive edge in public contracts by delivering high-performance results while reducing local emissions and noise pollution.

APK Group CIAG with two portable B-Air 185-12 compressor units. Image Credit: Atlas Copco Group

APK Group CIAG and Ravesteijn Infra & Telecom are both well-established names in the Dutch telecom industry, known for their expertise in fiber optic technology, particularly in blowing fiber optic cables and conduits. They are highly skilled in all necessary tasks related to cabling and manage all civil engineering work entirely in-house. By offering a comprehensive package for the installation and maintenance of telecom and data communication networks, they have been relieving their clients of operational burdens for many years.

Both companies frequently use portable air compressors for cable installation projects across The Netherlands. While their existing fleet already included several diesel-powered units, the companies are continuously seeking innovative solutions to enhance performance and reduce environmental impact. The battery-powered B-Air 185-12 compressor meets these demands, offering zero local exhaust emissions and low noise levels, while supporting their internal environmental goals and strengthening their competitive position, especially in public sector contracts.

Aligning with Internal Environmental Goals

APK Group CIAG had long been searching for a solution to eliminate exhaust emissions in support of its internal environmental objectives. In doing so, the company also aimed to strengthen its competitiveness in public tenders, where environmental performance is increasingly becoming a key selection criterion. During their online search, they came across Atlas Copco’s portable air solutions.

“Before, we were not yet working with Atlas Copco equipment,” explains Rene Verhoeven, Commercial Director at APK Group CIAG. “But the innovative battery-powered B-Air 185-12 compressor immediately caught our attention. After reaching out to Atlas Copco and testing the machine, it proved to be the perfect fit for our cable-blowing operations.”

Frank Schoemaker, Sales Engineer at Atlas Copco, adds: “From the first conversation, it was clear that APK Group CIAG had a strong vision for low carbon operations. We were confident the B-Air 185-12 would meet their technical and environmental needs, and it’s great to see it now supporting their operations in the field. The unit is perfectly suited for work in urban environments, helping APK Group CIAG not only meet sustainability targets but also expand their opportunities in the market.”

Cable Blowing Without Local Exhaust Emissions

Ravesteijn Infra & Telecom had the opportunity to test the battery driven portable screw air compressor extensively during several pilot projects. These real-world trials demonstrated the B-Air 185-12’s strong performance, reliability, low noise operation, and absence of local exhaust emissions. Testing the unit in advance gave Ravesteijn confidence in its capabilities. Its standalone functionality with zero local exhaust emissions and near-silent operation were key advantages, especially for blowing applications which often take place in urban areas. These features proved essential for public tender works, where environmental and noise regulations are increasingly strict.

“In fact, the inclusion of the B-Air 185-12 in our equipment lineup helped us win a major tender”, says Henri Veldhuizen, Project Leader at Ravesteijn. “It opens doors to future projects with other public authorities, so we are very happy to see the immediate economic effect of this innovative product. We were pleased to have had the opportunity to thoroughly test the machine in collaboration with Perslucht Wilda”. Harm Van Piggelen, Integration Manager at Perslucht Wilda, part of Atlas Copco Group since 2024, expresses his satisfaction with the agreement: “We’ve built a strong relationship with Ravesteijn over the past years, grounded in mutual trust and collaboration. That foundation made it easy to work together on the pilot project. We’re glad they are satisfied with the unit’s performance and have chosen to integrate a B-Air compressor into their fleet.”

The World’s First Battery-Driven Portable Screw Air Compressor

The B-Air 185-12 features 5-12 bar of pressure, a stable flow rate of 5.4-3.7 m3/min and 55-kWh battery storage capacity. With power delivered from its onboard power pack, in operation a fully charged unit is independent of the need for fuel or a local power source to plug into, and has the capability to perform for up to a full typical work shift. In turn, it provides both portability and productivity for those working in low emission and urban zones, or where regular access to electricity is not practical.