Posted in | News | Materials Research | Materials Science

Magnetic Whirlpools in Olivines Could Pave Way for Faster Data Storage

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Department of Energy, Office of ScienceJun 26 2025

The Science

Olivines are common minerals that have magnetic and electrical properties useful for many applications. For example, olivines can be durable cathodes that improve the safety of lithium-ion batteries. However, these materials are magnetic only at very low temperatures (below -200° Fahrenheit). This makes it hard to use them in common applications. Scientists have found a way to tune the magnetic properties and raise the magnetic transition temperature of olivine phosphate. The solution is to remove some of the material's lithium. Neutron studies reveal that the mineral's chemistry begins to transition to magnetic at higher temperatures as the amount of lithium decreases. This discovery in olivines might be evidence of the long-sought fourth ferroic order, ferrotoroidicity.

The Impact

Ferroics in physics involves materials that have properties that change under certain conditions. For example, ferromagnetic materials become magnetic when exposed to an external magnetic field. Multiferroics are materials with coupled magnetic and electrical properties that exhibit spontaneous positive/negative polarity. They offer an efficient way to control magnetism by using electric fields or to control electrical polarization by using magnetic fields. Ferroic materials have previously enabled important technologies. These include permanent magnets, capacitors, and shape-memory materials such as cardiovascular stents. Ferrotoroidicity is a theorized form of ferroics. It involves materials whose magnetic domains are switched when exposed to external magnetic fields. Magnetic domains are parts of a material where the atoms' magnetic fields are aligned and grouped together. Researchers believe that ferrotoroidicity features magnetic vortices, or magnetic whirlpools. The direction that these vortices rotate could likely be changed using electrical fields. This could lead to a new way to store and retrieve electronic data. A clockwise rotation could represent the binary number "0" and a counterclockwise rotation could represent a binary "1."

Summary

Related Stories

Ferroic orders have been highly useful for enabling important technologies: ferromagnetism led to permanent magnets, ferroelectricity led to capacitors and piezoelectrics, and ferroelasticity led to shape-memory materials such as cardiovascular stents. Discovering a new, fourth ferroic order – ferrotoroidicity – would also have significant technological implications. This new ferroic order has remained elusive, with ambiguous evidence obtained only from materials seen as long-shots for such properties. In theory, scientists believe ferrotoroidicity involves magnetic vortices, or magnetic whirlpools, that could facilitate faster data storage and retrieval.

This study attempted to identify ferrotoroidicity through careful analysis and novel preparation techniques of olivine phosphates (LiFeMnPO4), a newly identified family of potentially ferrotoroidal compounds. Neutron diffraction characterized the structures and magnetic properties of the olivine materials, which contained various amounts of lithium. Historically, the olivines only exhibited the desired magnetic transition at low temperatures (below -200 degrees Fahrenheit), limiting their usefulness in technological applications. The scientists found that reducing the lithium content in the olivine phosphate could raise the magnetic transition temperature while maintaining the conditions necessary to allow a ferrotoroidal order to form. The study is helping to develop the ferrotoroidicity field by producing a road map toward accessing similar properties in other materials.

Funding

This work was supported by the Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Science, Office of Basic Energy Sciences and the X-ray Crystallographic Center and the Quantum Materials Center at the University of Maryland. A portion of this research used resources at the High Flux Isotope Reactor, a DOE Office of Science user facility.

Source:

Department of Energy, Office of Science

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback