Online Event: Detector Talks 2025 - Basics and Benefits for NDIR-Applications

InfraTec GmbHJul 6 2025

In medical examination of respiratory air, detection of leaks in gas pipes or process monitoring in production: NDIR gas analysis is used for a wide range of tasks. As part of the "Detector Talks 2025 - Basics and Benefits for NDIR Applications", InfraTec's specialists will present various applications in more detail.​​​​​​​

What are the principles on which the applied detectors work and how can similar gases be reliably distinguished from one another- Which filters or emitters are available and how to set up a measuring section sensibly- What advantages do digital detectors offer over analog detectors- The program will be supplemented by a presentation by a guest speaker who uses InfraTec detectors for gas analysis in industrial applications:

Title: "NDIR Sensors and Detectors: Aligning with Market Trends and Environmental Regulations"

Speaker: Tobias Henrich; Managing Director, smartGAS Mikrosensorik GmbH

Conducting Initial Tests Quickly

Once a measurement task has been defined, often there is still a long way to go before it can be implemented in practice. With the Evaluation Kit, InfraTec provides users with a tool that can be used for easy testing of various functions of the PyrIQ® series of pyroelectric detectors and for configuring adjustable parameters. InfraTec experts will demonstrate how customization and development can be accelerated using the evaluation kit.

The Topics at a Glance

  • Basics of NDIR gas analysis and principles of NDIR technology
  • Precision with digital detectors: How digital detectors can simplify gas analysis and accelerate device development.
  • Optimized system design: The right choice of infrared filter, light source and detector.
  • The versatility of NDIR technology: Utilization for a variety of measurement tasks in different industries.
  • Innovative technologies: Insights into state-of-the-art detector configurations, including patented beam splitters for ultra-precise measurements.

Online Event​​​​​​​ "Detector Talks 2025 - Basics and Benefits for NDIR Applications"

Date: Thursday, 04 September 2025 / Time: 1:00 AM - 1:00 PM (EDT)

Register for the online event: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/599345335147466079-source=PR

Take advantage of the opportunity to expand or refresh your knowledge in a lively way and engage in direct dialogue with the application specialists and speakers.

