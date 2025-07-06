Online Event​​​​​​​ "Detector Talks 2025 - Basics and Benefits for NDIR Applications"

In medical examination of respiratory air, detection of leaks in gas pipes or process monitoring in production: NDIR gas analysis is used for a wide range of tasks. As part of the "Detector Talks 2025 - Basics and Benefits for NDIR Applications", InfraTec's specialists will present various applications in more detail.
What are the principles on which the applied detectors work and how can similar gases be reliably distinguished from one another- Which filters or emitters are available and how to set up a measuring section sensibly- What advantages do digital detectors offer over analog detectors- The program will be supplemented by a presentation by a guest speaker who uses InfraTec detectors for gas analysis in industrial applications:
Title: "NDIR Sensors and Detectors: Aligning with Market Trends and Environmental Regulations"
Speaker: Tobias Henrich; Managing Director, smartGAS Mikrosensorik GmbH
Conducting Initial Tests Quickly
Once a measurement task has been defined, often there is still a long way to go before it can be implemented in practice. With the Evaluation Kit, InfraTec provides users with a tool that can be used for easy testing of various functions of the PyrIQ® series of pyroelectric detectors and for configuring adjustable parameters. InfraTec experts will demonstrate how customization and development can be accelerated using the evaluation kit.
The Topics at a Glance
- Basics of NDIR gas analysis and principles of NDIR technology
- Precision with digital detectors: How digital detectors can simplify gas analysis and accelerate device development.
- Optimized system design: The right choice of infrared filter, light source and detector.
- The versatility of NDIR technology: Utilization for a variety of measurement tasks in different industries.
- Innovative technologies: Insights into state-of-the-art detector configurations, including patented beam splitters for ultra-precise measurements.
Online Event "Detector Talks 2025 - Basics and Benefits for NDIR Applications"
Date: Thursday, 04 September 2025 / Time: 1:00 AM - 1:00 PM (EDT)
Register for the online event: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/599345335147466079-source=PR
Take advantage of the opportunity to expand or refresh your knowledge in a lively way and engage in direct dialogue with the application specialists and speakers.