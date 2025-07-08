FRITSCH Combines Impact and Cutting Action in One Device for the First Time

With the P-14, FRITSCH has developed an all-in-one solution for impact, shearing and cutting comminution. It is the only rotor mill based on the impact principle so far that can be converted into a cutting mill in just a few simple steps. Thereby FRITSCH offers two sample preparation instruments in one compact solution that excels in strength and efficiency in both areas. This is particularly interesting for companies that process a wide range of samples and can thus save on one instrument. This efficient rotor mill is now available on the market.​​​​​​​

With the P-14, FRITSCH offers a compact rotor mill that can also cut. Image Credit: FRITSCH

At a rotational speed of 24,000 resolution per minute, the P-14 can achieve a throughput of more than 15 liters per hour. This allows the laboratory instrument to grind a wide variety of materials particularly quickly. In combination with a FRITSCH cyclone, users can also grind heat-sensitive, electrostatically charged or particularly light materials. A separate cooling fan, which cools independently of the motor before, during and after grinding, enables active air cooling. Due to this feature even temperature-sensitive materials such as essential oils are preserved largely without loss, even during serial grinding and without long cooling times. This is supported by a sensor that continuously measures the system temperature in the immediate vicinity of the rotor. The corresponding data can be read graphically on the display at any time. The current utilization of the system is also shown there. This means that the user has an overview of the entire grinding process and can carry out whole sample series under the same conditions at all times.

The P-14 can be very easily adapted to a wide range of requirements thanks to its easily interchangeable grinding attachments. With the impact rotor, the rotor mill effortlessly crushes soft to medium-hard, brittle materials from lime to grain meal. The cutting set, on the other hand, is suitable for pre-grinding and fine grinding of soft to tough or fibrous materials from textiles to synthetic resins and polyester. An additional impact bar is available for highly sensitive materials such as powder coatings, special plastics or residual moisture samples. Patented detection of the individual grinding set components and the associated menu navigation prevent operating errors and ensure a safe, clearly guided and smooth process, even with different sample requirements.