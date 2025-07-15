Posted in | News | Materials Testing

Rave Scientific Named U.S. Distributor for Lightnovo Raman Microscopy Solutions

Rave Scientific, a leading provider of innovative analytical solutions in the United States, is pleased to announce it has been appointed the exclusive U.S. distributor for Lightnovo, a technology-driven company specializing in cutting-edge Raman microscopy systems for scientific and industrial applications. Founded by Dr. Oleksii Ilchenko, who serves as CEO and CTO, Lightnovo is known for its advanced and compact Raman microscopy platforms that combine high sensitivity, speed, and user-friendly interfaces.

The company's product line includes the miniRaman series of confocal Raman microscopes and modular Raman systems designed for flexible integration into a wide range of laboratory workflows. This partnership enhances Rave Scientific's expanding portfolio of world-class microscopy and spectroscopy solutions, allowing U.S. researchers and institutions to benefit from Lightnovo's precision Raman tools that offer powerful performance at an accessible footprint.

"We are excited to partner with Lightnovo to bring their state-of-the-art Raman microscopy systems to our U.S. customers," said Jeff Streger, President of Rave Scientific. "Lightnovo is at the forefront of innovation in Raman imaging, and their compact, high-performance systems align perfectly with our mission to deliver advanced, user-focused solutions for materials, chemical, and life sciences research."

Dr James Thomson, Managing Director of Lightnovo UK commented, "We are proud to partner with Rave Scientific, whose technical leadership and dedication to customer success make them the ideal representative for Lightnovo in the United States. This collaboration will ensure that more researchers have access to our Raman systems and the support needed to drive their work forward."

Rave Scientific will provide full sales and post-sales support for Lightnovo products across the U.S., helping academic, industrial, and government labs adopt the latest in Raman imaging technology.

